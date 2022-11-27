GEORGIA TECH (5-2)
Hermosa 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 7-18 7-8 24, Love 2-7 0-0 4, Morgan 1-2 2-8 4, Swartz 3-16 5-5 12, Blackshear 0-3 4-4 4, Wone Aranaz 1-3 0-0 2, Dunn 4-11 0-0 8, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-60 18-25 58
BELMONT (2-5)
Bartley 9-20 1-3 22, Baird 1-2 0-0 2, Harvey 3-11 0-0 8, Jones 2-9 0-0 4, Wells 3-13 0-0 7, Highmark 0-0 0-0 0, Hollifield 1-1 0-0 3, Cheesman 0-0 0-0 0, McGuff 0-3 2-2 2, Miller 1-4 2-4 4, Schoenwald 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 20-64 5-9 52
|Georgia Tech
|11
|18
|7
|22
|—
|58
|Belmont
|10
|7
|22
|13
|—
|52
3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 4-12 (Jackson 3-4, Swartz 1-6, Dunn 0-2), Belmont 7-34 (Bartley 3-8, Baird 0-1, Harvey 2-9, Jones 0-5, Wells 1-6, Hollifield 1-1, McGuff 0-3, Schoenwald 0-1). Assists_Georgia Tech 7 (Wone Aranaz 3), Belmont 13 (Wells 6). Fouled Out_Belmont Harvey. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 49 (Dunn 7, Jackson 7), Belmont 43 (Jones 11). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 14, Belmont 20. Technical Fouls_None. A_143.
