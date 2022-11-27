|FG
|Reb
|GEORGIA TECH (5-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hermosa
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Jackson
|36
|7-18
|7-8
|1-7
|1
|0
|24
|Love
|26
|2-7
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|4
|Morgan
|22
|1-2
|2-8
|3-4
|1
|2
|4
|Swartz
|36
|3-16
|5-5
|0-6
|0
|0
|12
|Blackshear
|14
|0-3
|4-4
|4-6
|1
|0
|4
|Wone Aranaz
|28
|1-3
|0-0
|4-5
|3
|3
|2
|Dunn
|26
|4-11
|0-0
|4-7
|1
|2
|8
|Harrison
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-8
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-60
|18-25
|19-49
|7
|14
|58
Percentages: FG 3.0, FT .720.
3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Jackson 3-4, Swartz 1-6, Dunn 0-2)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 7 (Morgan 3, Hermosa 1, Jackson 1, Swartz 1, Blackshear 1)
Steals: 2 (Jackson 1, Dunn 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BELMONT (2-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bartley
|23
|9-20
|1-3
|2-7
|1
|4
|22
|Baird
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|4
|2
|Harvey
|24
|3-11
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|5
|8
|Jones
|33
|2-9
|0-0
|3-11
|2
|2
|4
|Wells
|33
|3-13
|0-0
|1-4
|6
|1
|7
|Highmark
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Hollifield
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Cheesman
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|McGuff
|30
|0-3
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Miller
|20
|1-4
|2-4
|1-2
|1
|2
|4
|Schoenwald
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|7-12
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-64
|5-9
|16-43
|13
|20
|52
Percentages: FG 31.2, FT .556.
3-Point Goals: 7-34, .206 (Bartley 3-8, Harvey 2-9, Wells 1-6, Hollifield 1-1, Baird 0-1, Jones 0-5, McGuff 0-3, Schoenwald 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Baird 1, Miller 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Wells 3, Miller 3, Bartley 2, Harvey 2, Cheesman 1)
Steals: 4 (Baird 1, Harvey 1, Jones 1, Miller 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Georgia Tech
|11
|18
|7
|22
|—
|58
|Belmont
|10
|7
|22
|13
|—
|52
A_143
Officials_Carla Fountain, Dawn Marsh, Tiffany Bridges
