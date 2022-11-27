FGFTReb
GEORGIA TECH (5-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hermosa70-00-00-1010
Jackson367-187-81-71024
Love262-70-01-4034
Morgan221-22-83-4124
Swartz363-165-50-60012
Blackshear140-34-44-6104
Wone Aranaz281-30-04-5332
Dunn264-110-04-7128
Harrison50-00-00-1030
Team00-00-02-8000
Totals20018-6018-2519-4971458

Percentages: FG 3.0, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Jackson 3-4, Swartz 1-6, Dunn 0-2)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 7 (Morgan 3, Hermosa 1, Jackson 1, Swartz 1, Blackshear 1)

Steals: 2 (Jackson 1, Dunn 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
BELMONT (2-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bartley239-201-32-71422
Baird161-20-02-4142
Harvey243-110-00-1258
Jones332-90-03-11224
Wells333-130-01-4617
Highmark20-00-00-0010
Hollifield81-10-00-0003
Cheesman30-00-00-0000
McGuff300-32-20-2012
Miller201-42-41-2124
Schoenwald80-10-00-0000
Team00-00-07-12000
Totals20020-645-916-43132052

Percentages: FG 31.2, FT .556.

3-Point Goals: 7-34, .206 (Bartley 3-8, Harvey 2-9, Wells 1-6, Hollifield 1-1, Baird 0-1, Jones 0-5, McGuff 0-3, Schoenwald 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Baird 1, Miller 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Wells 3, Miller 3, Bartley 2, Harvey 2, Cheesman 1)

Steals: 4 (Baird 1, Harvey 1, Jones 1, Miller 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Georgia Tech111872258
Belmont107221352

A_143

Officials_Carla Fountain, Dawn Marsh, Tiffany Bridges

