GEORGIA TECH (15-17)
Franklin 3-10 4-8 10, Coleman 3-6 3-4 10, Kelly 7-15 3-3 21, Sturdivant 3-11 2-2 9, Terry 3-9 1-1 9, Moore 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-53 13-18 61.
FLORIDA ST. (9-23)
Corhen 6-10 0-2 12, Cleveland 3-8 1-2 8, Da.Green 4-14 1-2 12, Mills 3-6 0-0 7, Warley 2-5 2-3 6, Jackson 3-6 0-0 7, Miller 2-5 0-0 4, McLeod 1-2 0-0 2, De.Green 0-0 0-0 0, House 0-2 2-3 2. Totals 24-58 6-12 60.
Halftime_Florida St. 31-21. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 8-27 (Kelly 4-10, Terry 2-6, Coleman 1-4, Sturdivant 1-7), Florida St. 6-23 (Da.Green 3-10, Jackson 1-1, Cleveland 1-3, Mills 1-3, House 0-1, Warley 0-2, Miller 0-3). Rebounds_Georgia Tech 28 (Franklin 19), Florida St. 41 (Corhen 12). Assists_Georgia Tech 12 (Sturdivant 7), Florida St. 14 (Da.Green, Mills 4). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 12, Florida St. 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.