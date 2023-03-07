|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Franklin
|40
|3-10
|4-8
|4-19
|2
|4
|10
|Coleman
|37
|3-6
|3-4
|1-3
|1
|2
|10
|Kelly
|37
|7-15
|3-3
|0-2
|1
|3
|21
|Sturdivant
|39
|3-11
|2-2
|0-1
|7
|3
|9
|Terry
|40
|3-9
|1-1
|2-3
|1
|0
|9
|Moore
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|20-53
|13-18
|7-28
|12
|12
|61
Percentages: FG .377, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Kelly 4-10, Terry 2-6, Coleman 1-4, Sturdivant 1-7).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Franklin 3, Coleman).
Turnovers: 5 (Terry 2, Coleman, Kelly, Sturdivant).
Steals: 6 (Coleman 2, Kelly 2, Sturdivant, Terry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Corhen
|28
|6-10
|0-2
|4-12
|1
|3
|12
|Cleveland
|21
|3-8
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|8
|Da.Green
|39
|4-14
|1-2
|2-3
|4
|2
|12
|Mills
|29
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|3
|7
|Warley
|29
|2-5
|2-3
|0-4
|3
|2
|6
|Jackson
|20
|3-6
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|2
|7
|Miller
|17
|2-5
|0-0
|1-8
|1
|3
|4
|McLeod
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|3-4
|0
|0
|2
|De.Green
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|House
|3
|0-2
|2-3
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|24-58
|6-12
|13-41
|14
|16
|60
Percentages: FG .414, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Da.Green 3-10, Jackson 1-1, Cleveland 1-3, Mills 1-3, House 0-1, Warley 0-2, Miller 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (McLeod 3, Corhen).
Turnovers: 9 (Jackson 2, Miller 2, Cleveland, Corhen, Da.Green, Mills, Warley).
Steals: 3 (De.Green, Jackson, Warley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Georgia Tech
|21
|40
|—
|61
|Florida St.
|31
|29
|—
|60
.
