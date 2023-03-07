FGFTReb
GEORGIA TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Franklin403-104-84-192410
Coleman373-63-41-31210
Kelly377-153-30-21321
Sturdivant393-112-20-1739
Terry403-91-12-3109
Moore71-20-00-0002
Totals20020-5313-187-28121261

Percentages: FG .377, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Kelly 4-10, Terry 2-6, Coleman 1-4, Sturdivant 1-7).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Franklin 3, Coleman).

Turnovers: 5 (Terry 2, Coleman, Kelly, Sturdivant).

Steals: 6 (Coleman 2, Kelly 2, Sturdivant, Terry).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
FLORIDA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Corhen286-100-24-121312
Cleveland213-81-20-3018
Da.Green394-141-22-34212
Mills293-60-00-2437
Warley292-52-30-4326
Jackson203-60-02-4127
Miller172-50-01-8134
McLeod121-20-03-4002
De.Green30-00-00-0000
House30-22-31-1002
Totals20024-586-1213-41141660

Percentages: FG .414, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Da.Green 3-10, Jackson 1-1, Cleveland 1-3, Mills 1-3, House 0-1, Warley 0-2, Miller 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (McLeod 3, Corhen).

Turnovers: 9 (Jackson 2, Miller 2, Cleveland, Corhen, Da.Green, Mills, Warley).

Steals: 3 (De.Green, Jackson, Warley).

Technical Fouls: None.

Georgia Tech214061
Florida St.312960

