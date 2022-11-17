N. ILLINOIS (1-3)
Durosinmi 1-4 1-2 3, Coit 4-16 0-1 10, Crump 1-2 0-5 2, Nutter 6-15 5-9 18, Williams 4-14 0-0 9, Amos 1-5 3-4 5, Russell 0-6 0-0 0, Ibarguen 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter 0-1 0-0 0, Thornton 1-2 0-0 3, Youngblood 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-66 9-21 50.
GEORGIA TECH (3-0)
Howard 1-2 0-0 2, Coleman 4-8 1-2 12, Smith 4-10 3-5 11, Sturdivant 2-6 1-2 6, Terry 1-5 0-0 2, Franklin 6-9 2-2 14, Kelly 5-15 2-2 13, Moore 3-8 0-0 6, Maxwell 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 27-69 9-13 68.
Halftime_Georgia Tech 43-20. 3-Point Goals_N. Illinois 5-24 (Coit 2-10, Thornton 1-1, Nutter 1-4, Williams 1-6, Russell 0-1, Amos 0-2), Georgia Tech 5-18 (Coleman 3-6, Sturdivant 1-1, Kelly 1-7, Smith 0-1, Terry 0-1, Maxwell 0-2). Rebounds_N. Illinois 43 (Nutter 15), Georgia Tech 42 (Franklin 11). Assists_N. Illinois 11 (Coit, Crump 3), Georgia Tech 14 (Smith 6). Total Fouls_N. Illinois 16, Georgia Tech 16. A_3,269 (8,600).
