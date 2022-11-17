FGFTReb
N. ILLINOISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Durosinmi181-41-21-3033
Coit344-160-12-43210
Crump261-20-53-7332
Nutter366-155-95-151118
Williams364-140-01-3229
Amos201-53-44-8215
Russell110-60-00-0030
Ibarguen70-10-00-1010
Hunter50-10-00-1000
Thornton51-20-00-1003
Youngblood10-00-00-0000
Totals20018-669-2116-43111650

Percentages: FG .273, FT .429.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Coit 2-10, Thornton 1-1, Nutter 1-4, Williams 1-6, Russell 0-1, Amos 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Amos 2, Durosinmi).

Turnovers: 14 (Coit 5, Nutter 4, Crump 2, Ibarguen, Williams, Youngblood).

Steals: 5 (Coit 2, Crump, Durosinmi, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GEORGIA TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Howard91-20-00-0032
Coleman294-81-21-61212
Smith254-103-52-96011
Sturdivant212-61-20-2416
Terry271-50-00-4112
Franklin306-92-25-112414
Kelly305-152-20-20213
Moore173-80-02-6026
Maxwell121-60-00-2012
Totals20027-699-1310-42141668

Percentages: FG .391, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Coleman 3-6, Sturdivant 1-1, Kelly 1-7, Smith 0-1, Terry 0-1, Maxwell 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 10 (Franklin 5, Smith 3, Moore 2).

Turnovers: 9 (Moore 3, Sturdivant 3, Coleman, Kelly, Smith).

Steals: 7 (Terry 2, Howard, Kelly, Maxwell, Smith, Sturdivant).

Technical Fouls: None.

N. Illinois203050
Georgia Tech432568

A_3,269 (8,600).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

