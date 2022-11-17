|FG
|Reb
|N. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Durosinmi
|18
|1-4
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|3
|Coit
|34
|4-16
|0-1
|2-4
|3
|2
|10
|Crump
|26
|1-2
|0-5
|3-7
|3
|3
|2
|Nutter
|36
|6-15
|5-9
|5-15
|1
|1
|18
|Williams
|36
|4-14
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|9
|Amos
|20
|1-5
|3-4
|4-8
|2
|1
|5
|Russell
|11
|0-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|0
|Ibarguen
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Hunter
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Thornton
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Youngblood
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-66
|9-21
|16-43
|11
|16
|50
Percentages: FG .273, FT .429.
3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Coit 2-10, Thornton 1-1, Nutter 1-4, Williams 1-6, Russell 0-1, Amos 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Amos 2, Durosinmi).
Turnovers: 14 (Coit 5, Nutter 4, Crump 2, Ibarguen, Williams, Youngblood).
Steals: 5 (Coit 2, Crump, Durosinmi, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Coleman
|29
|4-8
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|2
|12
|Smith
|25
|4-10
|3-5
|2-9
|6
|0
|11
|Sturdivant
|21
|2-6
|1-2
|0-2
|4
|1
|6
|Terry
|27
|1-5
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|1
|2
|Franklin
|30
|6-9
|2-2
|5-11
|2
|4
|14
|Kelly
|30
|5-15
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|13
|Moore
|17
|3-8
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|2
|6
|Maxwell
|12
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|27-69
|9-13
|10-42
|14
|16
|68
Percentages: FG .391, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Coleman 3-6, Sturdivant 1-1, Kelly 1-7, Smith 0-1, Terry 0-1, Maxwell 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 10 (Franklin 5, Smith 3, Moore 2).
Turnovers: 9 (Moore 3, Sturdivant 3, Coleman, Kelly, Smith).
Steals: 7 (Terry 2, Howard, Kelly, Maxwell, Smith, Sturdivant).
Technical Fouls: None.
|N. Illinois
|20
|30
|—
|50
|Georgia Tech
|43
|25
|—
|68
A_3,269 (8,600).
