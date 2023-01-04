MIAMI (13-2)
Omier 6-12 5-7 17, Miller 7-12 3-4 17, Pack 4-15 2-2 13, Poplar 4-8 1-3 9, Wong 1-11 4-5 6, Joseph 1-7 0-2 3, Walker 1-1 0-0 3, Beverly 0-1 0-0 0, Casey 0-0 2-2 2, Aire 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-68 17-25 70.
GEORGIA TECH (8-6)
Howard 2-3 0-0 4, Moore 4-7 2-2 10, Coleman 4-13 4-4 14, Kelly 5-17 7-7 20, Terry 8-13 4-6 24, Smith 2-5 0-0 4, Franklin 0-1 0-0 0, Sturdivant 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 17-19 76.
Halftime_Georgia Tech 39-35. 3-Point Goals_Miami 5-32 (Pack 3-12, Walker 1-1, Joseph 1-5, Beverly 0-1, Miller 0-1, Omier 0-1, Poplar 0-3, Wong 0-8), Georgia Tech 9-24 (Terry 4-5, Kelly 3-9, Coleman 2-8, Sturdivant 0-2). Fouled Out_Omier. Rebounds_Miami 32 (Omier 8), Georgia Tech 40 (Howard 8). Assists_Miami 12 (Wong, Joseph 3), Georgia Tech 15 (Smith 5). Total Fouls_Miami 17, Georgia Tech 17.
