FGFTReb
MIAMIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Omier216-125-73-81517
Miller377-123-42-30217
Pack344-152-22-42113
Poplar214-81-30-2029
Wong361-114-53-6336
Joseph261-70-21-4333
Walker101-10-01-4103
Beverly70-10-00-0200
Casey50-02-21-1002
Aire30-10-00-0010
Totals20024-6817-2513-32121770

Percentages: FG .353, FT .680.

3-Point Goals: 5-32, .156 (Pack 3-12, Walker 1-1, Joseph 1-5, Beverly 0-1, Miller 0-1, Omier 0-1, Poplar 0-3, Wong 0-8).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Aire, Joseph, Wong).

Turnovers: 6 (Pack 2, Poplar 2, Wong 2).

Steals: 13 (Poplar 6, Wong 4, Joseph, Pack, Walker).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GEORGIA TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Howard262-30-02-8334
Moore204-72-22-62210
Coleman364-134-42-63414
Kelly355-177-70-41220
Terry408-134-62-60224
Smith212-50-02-7504
Franklin140-10-01-2120
Sturdivant80-20-00-1020
Totals20025-6117-1911-40151776

Percentages: FG .410, FT .895.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Terry 4-5, Kelly 3-9, Coleman 2-8, Sturdivant 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Howard, Terry).

Turnovers: 14 (Howard 3, Moore 3, Franklin 2, Kelly 2, Terry 2, Coleman, Sturdivant).

Steals: 3 (Coleman, Moore, Terry).

Technical Fouls: None.

Miami353570
Georgia Tech393776

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you