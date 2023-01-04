|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MIAMI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Omier
|21
|6-12
|5-7
|3-8
|1
|5
|17
|Miller
|37
|7-12
|3-4
|2-3
|0
|2
|17
|Pack
|34
|4-15
|2-2
|2-4
|2
|1
|13
|Poplar
|21
|4-8
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|2
|9
|Wong
|36
|1-11
|4-5
|3-6
|3
|3
|6
|Joseph
|26
|1-7
|0-2
|1-4
|3
|3
|3
|Walker
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|3
|Beverly
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Casey
|5
|0-0
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Aire
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-68
|17-25
|13-32
|12
|17
|70
Percentages: FG .353, FT .680.
3-Point Goals: 5-32, .156 (Pack 3-12, Walker 1-1, Joseph 1-5, Beverly 0-1, Miller 0-1, Omier 0-1, Poplar 0-3, Wong 0-8).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Aire, Joseph, Wong).
Turnovers: 6 (Pack 2, Poplar 2, Wong 2).
Steals: 13 (Poplar 6, Wong 4, Joseph, Pack, Walker).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|26
|2-3
|0-0
|2-8
|3
|3
|4
|Moore
|20
|4-7
|2-2
|2-6
|2
|2
|10
|Coleman
|36
|4-13
|4-4
|2-6
|3
|4
|14
|Kelly
|35
|5-17
|7-7
|0-4
|1
|2
|20
|Terry
|40
|8-13
|4-6
|2-6
|0
|2
|24
|Smith
|21
|2-5
|0-0
|2-7
|5
|0
|4
|Franklin
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|2
|0
|Sturdivant
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-61
|17-19
|11-40
|15
|17
|76
Percentages: FG .410, FT .895.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Terry 4-5, Kelly 3-9, Coleman 2-8, Sturdivant 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Howard, Terry).
Turnovers: 14 (Howard 3, Moore 3, Franklin 2, Kelly 2, Terry 2, Coleman, Sturdivant).
Steals: 3 (Coleman, Moore, Terry).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Miami
|35
|35
|—
|70
|Georgia Tech
|39
|37
|—
|76
