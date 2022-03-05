BOSTON COLLEGE (11-19)
Post 3-8 0-2 6, Karnik 5-10 6-7 16, Ashton-Langford 3-9 3-4 11, Langford 7-13 3-3 17, Zackery 6-9 4-4 19, Galloway 1-9 3-4 6, Bickerstaff 1-1 0-1 2, Jones 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 26-59 20-27 78.
GEORGIA TECH (12-19)
Howard 1-2 0-1 2, K.Moore 2-3 0-2 4, Devoe 7-13 2-5 18, Sturdivant 2-8 2-2 7, Usher 12-16 4-6 30, Kelly 4-8 5-6 16, Coleman 1-2 0-0 2, J.Moore 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 30-53 13-22 82.
Halftime_Georgia Tech 41-31. 3-Point Goals_Boston College 6-19 (Zackery 3-5, Ashton-Langford 2-6, Galloway 1-8), Georgia Tech 9-21 (Kelly 3-5, Usher 2-4, Devoe 2-6, J.Moore 1-1, Sturdivant 1-3, Coleman 0-1, K.Moore 0-1). Fouled Out_Karnik, Galloway, K.Moore. Rebounds_Boston College 32 (Langford 8), Georgia Tech 28 (Devoe, Usher 8). Assists_Boston College 18 (Galloway 7), Georgia Tech 16 (Usher 5). Total Fouls_Boston College 18, Georgia Tech 24. A_5,336 (8,600).