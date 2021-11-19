GEORGIA TECH (3-1)
Howard 4-8 0-0 8, K.Moore 0-0 2-2 2, Devoe 14-18 5-6 37, Sturdivant 1-4 2-5 4, Usher 9-14 2-2 21, Coleman 2-4 0-0 5, Smith 3-6 0-0 7, Kelly 1-2 1-2 4, Gigiberia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-56 12-17 88.
GEORGIA (2-2)
Bridges 4-6 1-3 9, Ingram 7-10 3-3 17, Baumann 2-4 0-0 5, Cook 6-13 2-4 18, Oquendo 3-10 0-2 6, Etter 1-3 3-7 6, Wright 2-4 1-1 5, Abdur-Rahim 3-3 2-4 10, McMillan 1-3 0-0 2, Ridgnal 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-57 12-24 78.
Halftime_Georgia Tech 41-36. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Tech 8-15 (Devoe 4-5, Coleman 1-2, Kelly 1-2, Smith 1-2, Usher 1-3, Sturdivant 0-1), Georgia 8-17 (Cook 4-6, Abdur-Rahim 2-2, Etter 1-1, Baumann 1-3, Ridgnal 0-1, Oquendo 0-4). Fouled Out_Howard, Ingram. Rebounds_Georgia Tech 33 (Howard, Devoe 7), Georgia 22 (Ingram 6). Assists_Georgia Tech 17 (Devoe 5), Georgia 16 (Cook 6). Total Fouls_Georgia Tech 24, Georgia 19. A_9,057 (10,523).