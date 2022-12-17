ALABAMA ST. (1-9)
E.Coleman 2-6 2-4 6, Posey 1-9 2-2 4, Knox 2-6 0-0 5, Madlock 4-12 0-0 8, Range 4-11 0-1 9, Anderson 4-10 4-5 12, McCoy 3-6 0-0 8, Reed 3-5 2-3 8, McCray 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-66 10-15 60.
GEORGIA TECH (7-4)
Howard 5-6 1-2 11, Moore 5-8 5-6 15, Kelly 4-9 0-0 10, Maxwell 6-11 1-2 18, Sturdivant 5-10 0-0 13, Terry 5-6 1-1 13, Meka 2-3 0-0 4, D.Coleman 2-5 1-2 5, Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Martynov 1-3 0-0 2, Pauls Bagatskis 0-1 0-0 0, Boyd 1-1 0-0 3, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-68 9-13 96.
Halftime_Georgia Tech 55-20. 3-Point Goals_Alabama St. 4-20 (McCoy 2-4, Knox 1-3, Range 1-6, E.Coleman 0-3, Madlock 0-4), Georgia Tech 13-24 (Maxwell 5-8, Sturdivant 3-4, Terry 2-3, Kelly 2-6, Boyd 1-1, D.Coleman 0-1, Pauls Bagatskis 0-1). Fouled Out_Meka. Rebounds_Alabama St. 31 (Madlock 11), Georgia Tech 43 (Howard 11). Assists_Alabama St. 10 (Madlock 4), Georgia Tech 25 (Sturdivant 7). Total Fouls_Alabama St. 14, Georgia Tech 17. A_3,798 (8,600).
