FGFTReb
ALABAMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
E.Coleman232-62-40-1146
Posey151-92-21-2044
Knox242-60-00-2305
Madlock354-120-02-11428
Range344-110-12-5109
Anderson314-104-50-51412
McCoy203-60-00-2008
Reed163-52-30-3008
McCray20-10-00-0000
Totals20023-6610-155-31101460

Percentages: FG .348, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (McCoy 2-4, Knox 1-3, Range 1-6, E.Coleman 0-3, Madlock 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Knox, Posey).

Turnovers: 7 (Range 3, E.Coleman 2, Knox, Madlock).

Steals: 3 (Madlock 2, Anderson).

Technical Fouls: Anderson, 4:17 second.

FGFTReb
GEORGIA TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Howard195-61-21-113411
Moore265-85-64-72015
Kelly244-90-00-23110
Maxwell246-111-20-04118
Sturdivant245-100-00-87213
Terry215-61-10-31113
Meka162-30-01-4054
D.Coleman152-51-20-4205
Smith141-50-00-2312
Martynov81-30-00-2012
Pauls Bagatskis50-10-00-0010
Boyd21-10-00-0003
Daniels20-00-00-0000
Totals20037-689-136-43251796

Percentages: FG .544, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 13-24, .542 (Maxwell 5-8, Sturdivant 3-4, Terry 2-3, Kelly 2-6, Boyd 1-1, D.Coleman 0-1, Pauls Bagatskis 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Moore 3, Meka 2, Howard, Maxwell, Sturdivant).

Turnovers: 5 (Martynov 2, Maxwell, Sturdivant, Terry).

Steals: 5 (D.Coleman 2, Moore 2, Kelly).

Technical Fouls: Smith, 4:17 second.

Alabama St.204060
Georgia Tech554196

A_3,798 (8,600).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you