|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ALABAMA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|E.Coleman
|23
|2-6
|2-4
|0-1
|1
|4
|6
|Posey
|15
|1-9
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|4
|4
|Knox
|24
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|0
|5
|Madlock
|35
|4-12
|0-0
|2-11
|4
|2
|8
|Range
|34
|4-11
|0-1
|2-5
|1
|0
|9
|Anderson
|31
|4-10
|4-5
|0-5
|1
|4
|12
|McCoy
|20
|3-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|8
|Reed
|16
|3-5
|2-3
|0-3
|0
|0
|8
|McCray
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-66
|10-15
|5-31
|10
|14
|60
Percentages: FG .348, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (McCoy 2-4, Knox 1-3, Range 1-6, E.Coleman 0-3, Madlock 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Knox, Posey).
Turnovers: 7 (Range 3, E.Coleman 2, Knox, Madlock).
Steals: 3 (Madlock 2, Anderson).
Technical Fouls: Anderson, 4:17 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Howard
|19
|5-6
|1-2
|1-11
|3
|4
|11
|Moore
|26
|5-8
|5-6
|4-7
|2
|0
|15
|Kelly
|24
|4-9
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|10
|Maxwell
|24
|6-11
|1-2
|0-0
|4
|1
|18
|Sturdivant
|24
|5-10
|0-0
|0-8
|7
|2
|13
|Terry
|21
|5-6
|1-1
|0-3
|1
|1
|13
|Meka
|16
|2-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|5
|4
|D.Coleman
|15
|2-5
|1-2
|0-4
|2
|0
|5
|Smith
|14
|1-5
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|1
|2
|Martynov
|8
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Pauls Bagatskis
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Boyd
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Daniels
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|37-68
|9-13
|6-43
|25
|17
|96
Percentages: FG .544, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 13-24, .542 (Maxwell 5-8, Sturdivant 3-4, Terry 2-3, Kelly 2-6, Boyd 1-1, D.Coleman 0-1, Pauls Bagatskis 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Moore 3, Meka 2, Howard, Maxwell, Sturdivant).
Turnovers: 5 (Martynov 2, Maxwell, Sturdivant, Terry).
Steals: 5 (D.Coleman 2, Moore 2, Kelly).
Technical Fouls: Smith, 4:17 second.
|Alabama St.
|20
|40
|—
|60
|Georgia Tech
|55
|41
|—
|96
A_3,798 (8,600).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.