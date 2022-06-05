Germany Bundesliga

GPWDLGFGAPts
Bayern342455973777
Dortmund342239855269
Leverkusen341978804764
RB Leipzig3417710723758
Union Berlin341699504457
Freiburg3415109584655
Cologne34141010524952
Mainz3413714504546
Hoffenheim3413714586046
Monchengladbach3412913546145
Eintracht34101212454942
Wolfsburg3412616435442
Bochum3412616385242
Augsburg3410816395638
Stuttgart3471215415933
Hertha Berlin349619377133
Arminia Bielefeld3451316275328
SpVgg Greuther Furth343922288218

Germany Bundesliga 2

GPWDLGFGAPts
Schalke342059724465
Bremen341897654363
Hamburger SV3416126673560
Darmstadt3418610714660
St. Pauli341699614657
Heidenheim3415712434552
SC Paderborn3413129564451
Nuremberg3414911494951
Holstein Kiel3412913465445
Fortuna Dusseldorf34111112454244
Hannover3411914354942
Karlsruher SC3491411545541
Hansa Rostock34101113415241
Sandhausen34101113425441
SSV Jahn Regensburg34101014505140
Dynamo Dresden3471116334632
Erzgebirge Aue346820327226
Ingolstadt344921306521

