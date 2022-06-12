Germany Bundesliga
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Bayern
|34
|24
|5
|5
|97
|37
|77
|Dortmund
|34
|22
|3
|9
|85
|52
|69
|Leverkusen
|34
|19
|7
|8
|80
|47
|64
|RB Leipzig
|34
|17
|7
|10
|72
|37
|58
|Union Berlin
|34
|16
|9
|9
|50
|44
|57
|Freiburg
|34
|15
|10
|9
|58
|46
|55
|Cologne
|34
|14
|10
|10
|52
|49
|52
|Mainz
|34
|13
|7
|14
|50
|45
|46
|Hoffenheim
|34
|13
|7
|14
|58
|60
|46
|Monchengladbach
|34
|12
|9
|13
|54
|61
|45
|Eintracht
|34
|10
|12
|12
|45
|49
|42
|Wolfsburg
|34
|12
|6
|16
|43
|54
|42
|Bochum
|34
|12
|6
|16
|38
|52
|42
|Augsburg
|34
|10
|8
|16
|39
|56
|38
|Stuttgart
|34
|7
|12
|15
|41
|59
|33
|Hertha Berlin
|34
|9
|6
|19
|37
|71
|33
|Arminia Bielefeld
|34
|5
|13
|16
|27
|53
|28
|SpVgg Greuther Furth
|34
|3
|9
|22
|28
|82
|18
Germany Bundesliga 2
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Schalke
|34
|20
|5
|9
|72
|44
|65
|Bremen
|34
|18
|9
|7
|65
|43
|63
|Hamburger SV
|34
|16
|12
|6
|67
|35
|60
|Darmstadt
|34
|18
|6
|10
|71
|46
|60
|St. Pauli
|34
|16
|9
|9
|61
|46
|57
|Heidenheim
|34
|15
|7
|12
|43
|45
|52
|SC Paderborn
|34
|13
|12
|9
|56
|44
|51
|Nuremberg
|34
|14
|9
|11
|49
|49
|51
|Holstein Kiel
|34
|12
|9
|13
|46
|54
|45
|Fortuna Dusseldorf
|34
|11
|11
|12
|45
|42
|44
|Hannover
|34
|11
|9
|14
|35
|49
|42
|Karlsruher SC
|34
|9
|14
|11
|54
|55
|41
|Hansa Rostock
|34
|10
|11
|13
|41
|52
|41
|Sandhausen
|34
|10
|11
|13
|42
|54
|41
|SSV Jahn Regensburg
|34
|10
|10
|14
|50
|51
|40
|Dynamo Dresden
|34
|7
|11
|16
|33
|46
|32
|Erzgebirge Aue
|34
|6
|8
|20
|32
|72
|26
|Ingolstadt
|34
|4
|9
|21
|30
|65
|21
