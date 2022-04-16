Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga

Dortmund 6, Wolfsburg 1

Dortmund: Tom Rothe (24), Axel Witsel (26), Manuel Akanji (28), Emre Can (34), Erling Haaland (38, 54).

Wolfsburg: Ridle Baku (81).

Halftime: 5-0.

Freiburg 3, Bochum 0

Freiburg: Lukas Kubler (5), Roland Sallai (16, 53).

Halftime: 2-0.

Mainz 0, Stuttgart 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Augsburg 0, Hertha Berlin 1

Hertha Berlin: Suat Serdar (49).

Halftime: 0-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2

Hannover 0, Fortuna Dusseldorf 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Sandhausen 1, St. Pauli 1

Sandhausen: Janik Bachmann (90).

St. Pauli: Guido Burgstaller (39).

Halftime: 0-1.

Dynamo Dresden 0, Holstein Kiel 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you