Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Germany Bundesliga
Dortmund 6, Wolfsburg 1
Dortmund: Tom Rothe (24), Axel Witsel (26), Manuel Akanji (28), Emre Can (34), Erling Haaland (38, 54).
Wolfsburg: Ridle Baku (81).
Halftime: 5-0.
Freiburg 3, Bochum 0
Freiburg: Lukas Kubler (5), Roland Sallai (16, 53).
Halftime: 2-0.
Mainz 0, Stuttgart 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Augsburg 0, Hertha Berlin 1
Hertha Berlin: Suat Serdar (49).
Halftime: 0-0.
Germany Bundesliga 2
Hannover 0, Fortuna Dusseldorf 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Sandhausen 1, St. Pauli 1
Sandhausen: Janik Bachmann (90).
St. Pauli: Guido Burgstaller (39).
Halftime: 0-1.
Dynamo Dresden 0, Holstein Kiel 0
Halftime: 0-0.
