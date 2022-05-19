Thursday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Germany Bundesliga
Hertha Berlin 0, Hamburger SV 1
Hamburger SV: Ludovit Reis (57).
Halftime: 0-0.
A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: May 19, 2022 @ 6:15 pm
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.