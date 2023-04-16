Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga

Bremen 1, Freiburg 2

Bremen: Maximilian Philipp (46).

Freiburg: Roland Sallai (66), Lucas Holer (71).

Halftime: 0-0.

Union Berlin 1, Bochum 1

Union Berlin: Josip Juranovic (45).

Bochum: Kevin Stoger (55).

Halftime: 1-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2

St. Pauli 1, Eintracht Braunschweig 2

St. Pauli: Jakov Medic (85).

Eintracht Braunschweig: Maurice Multhaup (1), Manuel Wintzheimer (25).

Halftime: 0-2.

Fortuna Dusseldorf 1, Darmstadt 0

Fortuna Dusseldorf: Emmanuel Iyoha (51).

Halftime: 0-0.

Karlsruher SC 4, Arminia Bielefeld 2

Karlsruher SC: Simone Rapp (63), Marvin Wanitzek (70, 83), Mikkel Kaufmann (75).

Arminia Bielefeld: Robin Hack (8), Bryan Lasme (80).

Halftime: 0-1.

