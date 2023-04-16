Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Germany Bundesliga
Bremen 1, Freiburg 2
Bremen: Maximilian Philipp (46).
Freiburg: Roland Sallai (66), Lucas Holer (71).
Halftime: 0-0.
Union Berlin 1, Bochum 1
Union Berlin: Josip Juranovic (45).
Bochum: Kevin Stoger (55).
Halftime: 1-0.
Germany Bundesliga 2
St. Pauli 1, Eintracht Braunschweig 2
St. Pauli: Jakov Medic (85).
Eintracht Braunschweig: Maurice Multhaup (1), Manuel Wintzheimer (25).
Halftime: 0-2.
Fortuna Dusseldorf 1, Darmstadt 0
Fortuna Dusseldorf: Emmanuel Iyoha (51).
Halftime: 0-0.
Karlsruher SC 4, Arminia Bielefeld 2
Karlsruher SC: Simone Rapp (63), Marvin Wanitzek (70, 83), Mikkel Kaufmann (75).
Arminia Bielefeld: Robin Hack (8), Bryan Lasme (80).
Halftime: 0-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.