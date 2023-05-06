Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Germany Bundesliga
Freiburg 0, RB Leipzig 1
RB Leipzig: Kevin Kampl (73).
Halftime: 0-0.
Hoffenheim 3, Eintracht 1
Hoffenheim: Christoph Baumgartner (8), Andrej Kramaric (41), Ihlas Bebou (45).
Eintracht: Mario Gotze (54).
Halftime: 3-0.
Monchengladbach 2, Bochum 0
Monchengladbach: Jonas Hofmann (35), Lars Stindl (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Augsburg 1, Union Berlin 0
Augsburg: Dion Drena Beljo (53).
Halftime: 0-0.
Hertha Berlin 2, Stuttgart 1
Hertha Berlin: Marc Kempf (29), Florian Niederlechner (45).
Stuttgart: Sehrou Guirassy (38).
Halftime: 2-1.
Germany Bundesliga 2
Fortuna Dusseldorf 3, Holstein Kiel 0
Fortuna Dusseldorf: Shinta Karl Appelkamp (14), Andre Hoffmann (19), Daniel Ginczek (24).
Halftime: 3-0.
Karlsruher SC 2, Hannover 1
Karlsruher SC: Julian Borner (4), Fabian Schleusener (12).
Hannover: Louis Schaub (43).
Halftime: 2-1.
Hansa Rostock 2, SSV Jahn Regensburg 0
Hansa Rostock: Kai Proger (34), John Verhoek (79).
Halftime: 1-0.
