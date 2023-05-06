Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga

Freiburg 0, RB Leipzig 1

RB Leipzig: Kevin Kampl (73).

Halftime: 0-0.

Hoffenheim 3, Eintracht 1

Hoffenheim: Christoph Baumgartner (8), Andrej Kramaric (41), Ihlas Bebou (45).

Eintracht: Mario Gotze (54).

Halftime: 3-0.

Monchengladbach 2, Bochum 0

Monchengladbach: Jonas Hofmann (35), Lars Stindl (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Augsburg 1, Union Berlin 0

Augsburg: Dion Drena Beljo (53).

Halftime: 0-0.

Hertha Berlin 2, Stuttgart 1

Hertha Berlin: Marc Kempf (29), Florian Niederlechner (45).

Stuttgart: Sehrou Guirassy (38).

Halftime: 2-1.

Germany Bundesliga 2

Fortuna Dusseldorf 3, Holstein Kiel 0

Fortuna Dusseldorf: Shinta Karl Appelkamp (14), Andre Hoffmann (19), Daniel Ginczek (24).

Halftime: 3-0.

Karlsruher SC 2, Hannover 1

Karlsruher SC: Julian Borner (4), Fabian Schleusener (12).

Hannover: Louis Schaub (43).

Halftime: 2-1.

Hansa Rostock 2, SSV Jahn Regensburg 0

Hansa Rostock: Kai Proger (34), John Verhoek (79).

Halftime: 1-0.

