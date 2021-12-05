Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Germany Bundesliga
Stuttgart 2, Hertha Berlin 2
Stuttgart: Omar Marmoush (15), Philipp Forster (19).
Hertha Berlin: Stevan Jovetic (40, 76).
Halftime: 2-1.
Germany Bundesliga 2
Heidenheim 3, SSV Jahn Regensburg 0
Heidenheim: Christian Kuhlwetter (23), Robert Leipertz (77), Jan Schoppner (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Hannover 1, Hamburger SV 0
Hannover: Linton Maina (14).
Halftime: 1-0.
Dynamo Dresden 3, Karlsruher SC 1
Dynamo Dresden: Ransford Konigsdorffer (47, 55), Christoph Daferner (69).
Karlsruher SC: Fabian Schleusener (53).
Halftime: 0-0.