Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Germany Bundesliga
Dortmund 3, Bochum 0
Dortmund: Youssoufa Moukoko (8, 45), Giovanni Reyna (12).
Halftime: 3-0.
Mainz 0, Wolfsburg 3
Wolfsburg: Patrick Wimmer (33), Maximilian Arnold (70), Ridle Baku (84).
Halftime: 0-1.
Hoffenheim 1, RB Leipzig 3
Hoffenheim: Georginio Rutter (50).
RB Leipzig: Christopher Nkunku (17, 57), Dani Olmo (69).
Halftime: 0-1.
Augsburg 1, Eintracht 2
Augsburg: Mergim Berisha (1).
Eintracht: Sebastian Rode (13), Ansgar Knauff (64).
Halftime: 1-1.
Hertha Berlin 2, Bayern 3
Hertha Berlin: Dodi Lukebakio (40), Davie Selke (45).
Bayern: Jamal Musiala (12), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (37, 38).
Halftime: 2-3.
Bremen 2, Schalke 1
Bremen: Niclas Fullkrug (29), Marvin Ducksch (76).
Schalke: Dominick Drexler (89).
Halftime: 1-0.
Germany Bundesliga 2
Heidenheim 3, SC Paderborn 0
Heidenheim: Jan-Niklas Beste (35, 90), Denis Thomalla (76).
Halftime: 1-0.
Fortuna Dusseldorf 1, St. Pauli 0
Fortuna Dusseldorf: Rouwen Hennings (22).
Halftime: 1-0.
Karlsruher SC 1, Holstein Kiel 4
Karlsruher SC: Simone Rapp (72).
Holstein Kiel: Tim Breithaupt (16), Kwasi Okyere Wriedt (30, 90), Fabian Reese (67).
Halftime: 0-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.