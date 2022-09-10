Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Germany Bundesliga
Bayern 2, Stuttgart 2
Bayern: Mathys Tel (36), Jamal Musiala (60).
Stuttgart: Chris Fuhrich (57), Sehrou Guirassy (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
RB Leipzig 3, Dortmund 0
RB Leipzig: Willi Orban (6), Dominik Szoboszlai (45), Amadou Haidara (84).
Halftime: 2-0.
Hoffenheim 4, Mainz 1
Hoffenheim: Andrej Kramaric (53), Grischa Promel (69), Munas Dabbur (80), Pavel Kaderabek (90).
Mainz: Dominik Kohr (83).
Halftime: 0-0.
Eintracht 0, Wolfsburg 1
Wolfsburg: Maxence Lacroix (60).
Halftime: 0-0.
Hertha Berlin 2, Leverkusen 2
Hertha Berlin: Suat Serdar (55), Marco Richter (74).
Leverkusen: Kerem Demirbay (49), Patrik Schick (79).
Halftime: 0-0.
Germany Bundesliga 2
SC Paderborn 3, SSV Jahn Regensburg 0
SC Paderborn: Marcel Hoffmeier (21), Robert Leipertz (69), Marvin Pieringer (86).
Halftime: 1-0.
Hannover 1, Eintracht Braunschweig 1
Hannover: Havard Nielsen (77).
Eintracht Braunschweig: Anthony Ujah (69).
Halftime: 0-0.
Karlsruher SC 0, Heidenheim 0
Halftime: 0-0.
