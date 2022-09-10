Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga

Bayern 2, Stuttgart 2

Bayern: Mathys Tel (36), Jamal Musiala (60).

Stuttgart: Chris Fuhrich (57), Sehrou Guirassy (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

RB Leipzig 3, Dortmund 0

RB Leipzig: Willi Orban (6), Dominik Szoboszlai (45), Amadou Haidara (84).

Halftime: 2-0.

Hoffenheim 4, Mainz 1

Hoffenheim: Andrej Kramaric (53), Grischa Promel (69), Munas Dabbur (80), Pavel Kaderabek (90).

Mainz: Dominik Kohr (83).

Halftime: 0-0.

Eintracht 0, Wolfsburg 1

Wolfsburg: Maxence Lacroix (60).

Halftime: 0-0.

Hertha Berlin 2, Leverkusen 2

Hertha Berlin: Suat Serdar (55), Marco Richter (74).

Leverkusen: Kerem Demirbay (49), Patrik Schick (79).

Halftime: 0-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2

SC Paderborn 3, SSV Jahn Regensburg 0

SC Paderborn: Marcel Hoffmeier (21), Robert Leipertz (69), Marvin Pieringer (86).

Halftime: 1-0.

Hannover 1, Eintracht Braunschweig 1

Hannover: Havard Nielsen (77).

Eintracht Braunschweig: Anthony Ujah (69).

Halftime: 0-0.

Karlsruher SC 0, Heidenheim 0

Halftime: 0-0.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you