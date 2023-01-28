Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga

Freiburg 3, Augsburg 1

Freiburg: Michael Gregoritsch (13), Lucas Holer (30), Philipp Lienhart (85).

Augsburg: Mergim Berisha (29).

Halftime: 2-1.

Mainz 5, Bochum 2

Mainz: Lee Jae Sung (1), Silvan Widmer (17), Karim Onisiwo (28, 57, 87).

Bochum: Pierre Kunde (70), Erhan Masovic (72).

Halftime: 3-0.

Hoffenheim 1, Monchengladbach 4

Hoffenheim: Ihlas Bebou (80).

Monchengladbach: Jonas Hofmann (12, 37), Lars Stindl (83), Hannes Wolf (90).

Halftime: 0-2.

Hertha Berlin 0, Union Berlin 2

Union Berlin: Danilho Doekhi (44), Paul Seguin (67).

Halftime: 0-1.

Bremen 2, Wolfsburg 1

Bremen: Niclas Fullkrug (24, 77).

Wolfsburg: Kevin Paredes (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2

Darmstadt 2, SSV Jahn Regensburg 0

Darmstadt: Braydon Manu (18), Fabian Holland (29).

Halftime: 2-0.

Heidenheim 2, Hansa Rostock 0

Heidenheim: Tim Kleindienst (80), Florian Pick (88).

Halftime: 0-0.

Holstein Kiel 2, SpVgg Greuther Furth 1

Holstein Kiel: Hauke Wahl (46), Simon Lorenz (84).

SpVgg Greuther Furth: Dickson Abiama (30).

Halftime: 0-1.

