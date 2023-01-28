Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Germany Bundesliga
Freiburg 3, Augsburg 1
Freiburg: Michael Gregoritsch (13), Lucas Holer (30), Philipp Lienhart (85).
Augsburg: Mergim Berisha (29).
Halftime: 2-1.
Mainz 5, Bochum 2
Mainz: Lee Jae Sung (1), Silvan Widmer (17), Karim Onisiwo (28, 57, 87).
Bochum: Pierre Kunde (70), Erhan Masovic (72).
Halftime: 3-0.
Hoffenheim 1, Monchengladbach 4
Hoffenheim: Ihlas Bebou (80).
Monchengladbach: Jonas Hofmann (12, 37), Lars Stindl (83), Hannes Wolf (90).
Halftime: 0-2.
Hertha Berlin 0, Union Berlin 2
Union Berlin: Danilho Doekhi (44), Paul Seguin (67).
Halftime: 0-1.
Bremen 2, Wolfsburg 1
Bremen: Niclas Fullkrug (24, 77).
Wolfsburg: Kevin Paredes (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Germany Bundesliga 2
Darmstadt 2, SSV Jahn Regensburg 0
Darmstadt: Braydon Manu (18), Fabian Holland (29).
Halftime: 2-0.
Heidenheim 2, Hansa Rostock 0
Heidenheim: Tim Kleindienst (80), Florian Pick (88).
Halftime: 0-0.
Holstein Kiel 2, SpVgg Greuther Furth 1
Holstein Kiel: Hauke Wahl (46), Simon Lorenz (84).
SpVgg Greuther Furth: Dickson Abiama (30).
Halftime: 0-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.