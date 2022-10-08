Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Germany Bundesliga
Leverkusen 4, Schalke 0
Leverkusen: Moussa Diaby (38), Jeremie Frimpong (41, 53), Paulinho (90).
Halftime: 2-0.
Mainz 1, RB Leipzig 1
Mainz: Marcus Ingvartsen (45).
RB Leipzig: Christopher Nkunku (80).
Halftime: 1-0.
Bochum 3, Eintracht 0
Bochum: Philipp Hofmann (71), Evan N`Dicka (87), Philipp Forster (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Augsburg 1, Wolfsburg 1
Augsburg: Robert Gumny (55).
Wolfsburg: Yannick Gerhardt (27).
Halftime: 0-1.
Germany Bundesliga 2
Darmstadt 1, Fortuna Dusseldorf 0
Darmstadt: Patric Pfeiffer (72).
Halftime: 0-0.
Hansa Rostock 0, SC Paderborn 3
SC Paderborn: Ron Schallenberg (19), Robert Leipertz (80), Marvin Pieringer (88).
Halftime: 0-1.
Eintracht Braunschweig 2, St. Pauli 1
Eintracht Braunschweig: Manuel Pherai (77, 90).
St. Pauli: Emmanouil Saliakas (68).
Halftime: 0-0.
