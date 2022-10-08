Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga

Leverkusen 4, Schalke 0

Leverkusen: Moussa Diaby (38), Jeremie Frimpong (41, 53), Paulinho (90).

Halftime: 2-0.

Mainz 1, RB Leipzig 1

Mainz: Marcus Ingvartsen (45).

RB Leipzig: Christopher Nkunku (80).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bochum 3, Eintracht 0

Bochum: Philipp Hofmann (71), Evan N`Dicka (87), Philipp Forster (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Augsburg 1, Wolfsburg 1

Augsburg: Robert Gumny (55).

Wolfsburg: Yannick Gerhardt (27).

Halftime: 0-1.

Germany Bundesliga 2

Darmstadt 1, Fortuna Dusseldorf 0

Darmstadt: Patric Pfeiffer (72).

Halftime: 0-0.

Hansa Rostock 0, SC Paderborn 3

SC Paderborn: Ron Schallenberg (19), Robert Leipertz (80), Marvin Pieringer (88).

Halftime: 0-1.

Eintracht Braunschweig 2, St. Pauli 1

Eintracht Braunschweig: Manuel Pherai (77, 90).

St. Pauli: Emmanouil Saliakas (68).

Halftime: 0-0.

