Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga

Hertha Berlin 1, Cologne 3

Hertha Berlin: Vladimir Darida (57).

Cologne: Anthony Modeste (29), Ondrej Duda (32), Jan Thielmann (90).

Halftime: 0-2.

Germany Bundesliga 2

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you