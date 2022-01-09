Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Germany Bundesliga
Hertha Berlin 1, Cologne 3
Hertha Berlin: Vladimir Darida (57).
Cologne: Anthony Modeste (29), Ondrej Duda (32), Jan Thielmann (90).
Halftime: 0-2.
