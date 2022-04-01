Friday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga

Union Berlin 1, Cologne 0

Union Berlin: Taiwo Awoniyi (49).

Halftime: 0-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2

Dynamo Dresden 1, Schalke 2

Dynamo Dresden: Paul Will (70).

Schalke: Simon Terodde (45, 51).

Halftime: 0-1.

Ingolstadt 3, Erzgebirge Aue 2

Ingolstadt: Patrick Schmidt (25), Visar Musliu (28), Andreas Poulsen (90).

Erzgebirge Aue: Antonio Jonjic (69), Soren Gonther (89).

Halftime: 2-0.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you