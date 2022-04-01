Friday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Germany Bundesliga
Union Berlin 1, Cologne 0
Union Berlin: Taiwo Awoniyi (49).
Halftime: 0-0.
Germany Bundesliga 2
Dynamo Dresden 1, Schalke 2
Dynamo Dresden: Paul Will (70).
Schalke: Simon Terodde (45, 51).
Halftime: 0-1.
Ingolstadt 3, Erzgebirge Aue 2
Ingolstadt: Patrick Schmidt (25), Visar Musliu (28), Andreas Poulsen (90).
Erzgebirge Aue: Antonio Jonjic (69), Soren Gonther (89).
Halftime: 2-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.