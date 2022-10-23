Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga

Bochum 2, Union Berlin 1

Bochum: Philipp Hofmann (43), Gerrit Holtmann (71).

Union Berlin: Milos Pantovic (90).

Halftime: 1-0.

Hertha Berlin 2, Schalke 1

Hertha Berlin: Lucas Tousart (49), Wilfried Kanga (88).

Schalke: Florent Mollet (85).

Halftime: 0-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2

Hamburger SV 2, FC Magdeburg 3

Hamburger SV: Ransford Konigsdorffer (58), Tom Sanne (90).

FC Magdeburg: Mo El Hankouri (11), Baris Atik (51), Julian Rieckmann (88).

Halftime: 0-1.

Heidenheim 3, SpVgg Greuther Furth 1

Heidenheim: Patrick Mainka (9), Tim Kleindienst (33), Jan-Niklas Beste (56).

SpVgg Greuther Furth: Branimir Hrgota (52).

Halftime: 2-0.

Karlsruher SC 0, Fortuna Dusseldorf 2

Fortuna Dusseldorf: Kristoffer Peterson (8, 22).

Halftime: 0-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

