Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Germany Bundesliga
Bochum 2, Union Berlin 1
Bochum: Philipp Hofmann (43), Gerrit Holtmann (71).
Union Berlin: Milos Pantovic (90).
Halftime: 1-0.
Hertha Berlin 2, Schalke 1
Hertha Berlin: Lucas Tousart (49), Wilfried Kanga (88).
Schalke: Florent Mollet (85).
Halftime: 0-0.
Germany Bundesliga 2
Hamburger SV 2, FC Magdeburg 3
Hamburger SV: Ransford Konigsdorffer (58), Tom Sanne (90).
FC Magdeburg: Mo El Hankouri (11), Baris Atik (51), Julian Rieckmann (88).
Halftime: 0-1.
Heidenheim 3, SpVgg Greuther Furth 1
Heidenheim: Patrick Mainka (9), Tim Kleindienst (33), Jan-Niklas Beste (56).
SpVgg Greuther Furth: Branimir Hrgota (52).
Halftime: 2-0.
Karlsruher SC 0, Fortuna Dusseldorf 2
Fortuna Dusseldorf: Kristoffer Peterson (8, 22).
Halftime: 0-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.