Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Germany Bundesliga
Mainz 0, Union Berlin 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Bayern 2, Wolfsburg 0
Bayern: Jamal Musiala (33), Thomas Muller (43).
Halftime: 2-0.
Germany Bundesliga 2
St. Pauli 3, FC Magdeburg 0
St. Pauli: Johannes Eggestein (3, 14), Marcel Hartel (77).
Halftime: 2-0.
Fortuna Dusseldorf 2, SpVgg Greuther Furth 2
Fortuna Dusseldorf: Andre Hoffmann (62), Dawid Kownacki (72).
SpVgg Greuther Furth: Branimir Hrgota (43, 78).
Halftime: 0-1.
Hannover 1, SSV Jahn Regensburg 0
Hannover: Steve Breitkreuz (83).
Halftime: 0-0.
