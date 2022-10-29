Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga

Bayern 6, Mainz 2

Bayern: Serge Gnabry (5), Jamal Musiala (28), Sadio Mane (43), Leon Goretzka (58), Mathys Tel (79), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (86).

Mainz: Silvan Widmer (45), Marcus Ingvartsen (82).

Halftime: 3-1.

RB Leipzig 2, Leverkusen 0

RB Leipzig: Christopher Nkunku (32), Timo Werner (83).

Halftime: 1-0.

Wolfsburg 4, Bochum 0

Wolfsburg: Felix Nmecha (27, 58), Ridle Baku (35), Jonas Wind (80).

Halftime: 2-0.

Stuttgart 2, Augsburg 1

Stuttgart: Sehrou Guirassy (15), Waldemar Anton (90).

Augsburg: Florian Niederlechner (4).

Halftime: 1-1.

Germany Bundesliga 2

Holstein Kiel 1, Fortuna Dusseldorf 2

Holstein Kiel: Steven Skrzybski (70).

Fortuna Dusseldorf: Shinta Karl Appelkamp (42), Dawid Kownacki (82).

Halftime: 0-1.

SSV Jahn Regensburg 0, Hansa Rostock 3

Hansa Rostock: Kai Proger (7, 26), Jan Elvedi (64).

Halftime: 0-2.

Kaiserslautern 0, Nuremberg 0

Halftime: 0-0.

