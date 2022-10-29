Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Germany Bundesliga
Bayern 6, Mainz 2
Bayern: Serge Gnabry (5), Jamal Musiala (28), Sadio Mane (43), Leon Goretzka (58), Mathys Tel (79), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (86).
Mainz: Silvan Widmer (45), Marcus Ingvartsen (82).
Halftime: 3-1.
RB Leipzig 2, Leverkusen 0
RB Leipzig: Christopher Nkunku (32), Timo Werner (83).
Halftime: 1-0.
Wolfsburg 4, Bochum 0
Wolfsburg: Felix Nmecha (27, 58), Ridle Baku (35), Jonas Wind (80).
Halftime: 2-0.
Stuttgart 2, Augsburg 1
Stuttgart: Sehrou Guirassy (15), Waldemar Anton (90).
Augsburg: Florian Niederlechner (4).
Halftime: 1-1.
Germany Bundesliga 2
Holstein Kiel 1, Fortuna Dusseldorf 2
Holstein Kiel: Steven Skrzybski (70).
Fortuna Dusseldorf: Shinta Karl Appelkamp (42), Dawid Kownacki (82).
Halftime: 0-1.
SSV Jahn Regensburg 0, Hansa Rostock 3
Hansa Rostock: Kai Proger (7, 26), Jan Elvedi (64).
Halftime: 0-2.
Kaiserslautern 0, Nuremberg 0
Halftime: 0-0.
