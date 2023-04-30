Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga

Bayern 2, Hertha Berlin 0

Bayern: Serge Gnabry (69), Kingsley Coman (79).

Halftime: 0-0.

Wolfsburg 3, Mainz 0

Wolfsburg: Jonas Wind (5, 28), Sebastiaan Bornauw (13).

Halftime: 3-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2

Holstein Kiel 0, Darmstadt 3

Darmstadt: Jannik Muller (6), Simon Lorenz (22), Phillip Tietz (52).

Halftime: 0-2.

Fortuna Dusseldorf 3, Karlsruher SC 2

Fortuna Dusseldorf: Kristoffer Peterson (33), Matthias Zimmermann (71), Jordy De Wijs (90).

Karlsruher SC: Mikkel Kaufmann (28), Philip Heise (66).

Halftime: 1-1.

Sandhausen 2, SSV Jahn Regensburg 1

Sandhausen: Merveille Papela (16), Dario Dumic (52).

SSV Jahn Regensburg: Prince-Osei Owusu (64).

Halftime: 1-0.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you