Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Germany Bundesliga
Bayern 2, Hertha Berlin 0
Bayern: Serge Gnabry (69), Kingsley Coman (79).
Halftime: 0-0.
Wolfsburg 3, Mainz 0
Wolfsburg: Jonas Wind (5, 28), Sebastiaan Bornauw (13).
Halftime: 3-0.
Germany Bundesliga 2
Holstein Kiel 0, Darmstadt 3
Darmstadt: Jannik Muller (6), Simon Lorenz (22), Phillip Tietz (52).
Halftime: 0-2.
Fortuna Dusseldorf 3, Karlsruher SC 2
Fortuna Dusseldorf: Kristoffer Peterson (33), Matthias Zimmermann (71), Jordy De Wijs (90).
Karlsruher SC: Mikkel Kaufmann (28), Philip Heise (66).
Halftime: 1-1.
Sandhausen 2, SSV Jahn Regensburg 1
Sandhausen: Merveille Papela (16), Dario Dumic (52).
SSV Jahn Regensburg: Prince-Osei Owusu (64).
Halftime: 1-0.
