Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Germany Bundesliga
Hertha Berlin 4, Monchengladbach 1
Hertha Berlin: Jessic Ngankam (30), Marton Dardai (52), Derry Lionel Scherhant (90), Dodi Lukebakio (90).
Monchengladbach: Nico Elvedi (17).
Halftime: 1-1.
Germany Bundesliga 2
Darmstadt 2, Eintracht Braunschweig 1
Darmstadt: Mathias Honsak (82), Phillip Tietz (90).
Eintracht Braunschweig: Manuel Wintzheimer (52).
Halftime: 0-0.
St. Pauli 1, Kaiserslautern 0
St. Pauli: Conor Metcalfe (72).
Halftime: 0-0.
Fortuna Dusseldorf 2, Sandhausen 0
Fortuna Dusseldorf: Tim Christopher Oberdorf (85), Rouwen Hennings (88).
Halftime: 0-0.
