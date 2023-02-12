Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga

Hertha Berlin 4, Monchengladbach 1

Hertha Berlin: Jessic Ngankam (30), Marton Dardai (52), Derry Lionel Scherhant (90), Dodi Lukebakio (90).

Monchengladbach: Nico Elvedi (17).

Halftime: 1-1.

Germany Bundesliga 2

Darmstadt 2, Eintracht Braunschweig 1

Darmstadt: Mathias Honsak (82), Phillip Tietz (90).

Eintracht Braunschweig: Manuel Wintzheimer (52).

Halftime: 0-0.

St. Pauli 1, Kaiserslautern 0

St. Pauli: Conor Metcalfe (72).

Halftime: 0-0.

Fortuna Dusseldorf 2, Sandhausen 0

Fortuna Dusseldorf: Tim Christopher Oberdorf (85), Rouwen Hennings (88).

Halftime: 0-0.

