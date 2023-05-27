Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga

Dortmund 2, Mainz 2

Dortmund: Raphael Guerreiro (69), Niklas Sule (90).

Mainz: Andreas Hanche-Olsen (15), Karim Onisiwo (24).

Halftime: 0-2.

RB Leipzig 4, Schalke 2

RB Leipzig: Konrad Laimer (10), Christopher Nkunku (19, 90), Yussuf Poulsen (82).

Schalke: Marcin Kaminski (28), Willi Orban (49).

Halftime: 2-1.

Union Berlin 1, Bremen 0

Union Berlin: Rani Khedira (81).

Halftime: 0-0.

Cologne 1, Bayern 2

Cologne: Dejan Ljubicic (81).

Bayern: Kingsley Coman (8), Jamal Musiala (89).

Halftime: 0-1.

Monchengladbach 2, Augsburg 0

Monchengladbach: Luca Netz (3), Jonas Hofmann (40).

Halftime: 2-0.

Eintracht 2, Freiburg 1

Eintracht: Randal Kolo Muani (83), Eric Ebimbe (90).

Freiburg: Vincenzo Grifo (44).

Halftime: 0-1.

Wolfsburg 1, Hertha Berlin 2

Wolfsburg: Jakub Kaminski (2).

Hertha Berlin: Ibrahim Maza (55), Marco Richter (68).

Halftime: 1-0.

Bochum 3, Leverkusen 0

Bochum: Philipp Forster (19), Takuma Asano (34), Kevin Stoger (86).

Halftime: 2-0.

Stuttgart 1, Hoffenheim 1

Stuttgart: Tiago Tomas (80).

Hoffenheim: Ihlas Bebou (75).

Halftime: 0-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2

