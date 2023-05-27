Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Germany Bundesliga
Dortmund 2, Mainz 2
Dortmund: Raphael Guerreiro (69), Niklas Sule (90).
Mainz: Andreas Hanche-Olsen (15), Karim Onisiwo (24).
Halftime: 0-2.
RB Leipzig 4, Schalke 2
RB Leipzig: Konrad Laimer (10), Christopher Nkunku (19, 90), Yussuf Poulsen (82).
Schalke: Marcin Kaminski (28), Willi Orban (49).
Halftime: 2-1.
Union Berlin 1, Bremen 0
Union Berlin: Rani Khedira (81).
Halftime: 0-0.
Cologne 1, Bayern 2
Cologne: Dejan Ljubicic (81).
Bayern: Kingsley Coman (8), Jamal Musiala (89).
Halftime: 0-1.
Monchengladbach 2, Augsburg 0
Monchengladbach: Luca Netz (3), Jonas Hofmann (40).
Halftime: 2-0.
Eintracht 2, Freiburg 1
Eintracht: Randal Kolo Muani (83), Eric Ebimbe (90).
Freiburg: Vincenzo Grifo (44).
Halftime: 0-1.
Wolfsburg 1, Hertha Berlin 2
Wolfsburg: Jakub Kaminski (2).
Hertha Berlin: Ibrahim Maza (55), Marco Richter (68).
Halftime: 1-0.
Bochum 3, Leverkusen 0
Bochum: Philipp Forster (19), Takuma Asano (34), Kevin Stoger (86).
Halftime: 2-0.
Stuttgart 1, Hoffenheim 1
Stuttgart: Tiago Tomas (80).
Hoffenheim: Ihlas Bebou (75).
Halftime: 0-0.
