Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Germany Bundesliga
Bayern 1, Hoffenheim 1
Bayern: Benjamin Pavard (17).
Hoffenheim: Andrej Kramaric (71).
Halftime: 1-0.
RB Leipzig 3, Augsburg 2
RB Leipzig: Kevin Kampl (10), Timo Werner (32, 35).
Augsburg: Arne Maier (5), Ruben Vargas (82).
Halftime: 3-1.
Cologne 1, Mainz 1
Cologne: Dejan Ljubicic (51).
Mainz: Ludovic Ajorque (17).
Halftime: 0-1.
Stuttgart 3, Dortmund 3
Stuttgart: Tanguy Coulibaly (78), Josha Vagnoman (84), Silas Katompa Mvumpa (90).
Dortmund: Sebastian Haller (26), Donyell Malen (33), Giovanni Reyna (90).
Halftime: 0-2.
Germany Bundesliga 2
SC Paderborn 3, Hansa Rostock 0
SC Paderborn: Maximilian Rohr (48), Florent Muslija (78), Felix Platte (87).
Halftime: 0-0.
Holstein Kiel 2, Nuremberg 1
Holstein Kiel: Steven Skrzybski (19), Fabian Reese (39).
Nuremberg: Felix Lohkemper (65).
Halftime: 2-0.
FC Magdeburg 1, Sandhausen 2
FC Magdeburg: Cristiano Piccini (89).
Sandhausen: Dario Dumic (25, 66).
Halftime: 0-1.
