|Germany
|1
|0
|—
|1
|South Korea
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, South Korea, Sohyun, (Youngju), 6th minute; 2, Germany, Popp, (Huth), 42nd.
Second Half_None.
Goalies_Germany, Merle Frohms, Ann Katrin Berger, Stina Johannes; South Korea, Jung Mi Kim, Young Geul Yoon.
Yellow Cards_Hegering, Germany, 90th+6.
Referee_Anna Marie Keighley. Assistant Referees_Sarah Jones, Maria Salamasina, Pol van Boekel. 4th Official_Marta Huerta de Aza.
