Germany101
South Korea101

First Half_1, South Korea, Sohyun, (Youngju), 6th minute; 2, Germany, Popp, (Huth), 42nd.

Second Half_None.

Goalies_Germany, Merle Frohms, Ann Katrin Berger, Stina Johannes; South Korea, Jung Mi Kim, Young Geul Yoon.

Yellow Cards_Hegering, Germany, 90th+6.

Referee_Anna Marie Keighley. Assistant Referees_Sarah Jones, Maria Salamasina, Pol van Boekel. 4th Official_Marta Huerta de Aza.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you