|Germany
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Spain
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Spain, Morata, (Alba), 62nd minute; 2, Germany, Fullkrug, (Musiala), 83rd.
Goalies_Germany, Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp; Spain, Unai Simon, David Raya, Robert Sanchez.
Yellow Cards_Kehrer, Germany, 37th; Busquets, Spain, 44th; Goretzka, Germany, 58th; Kimmich, Germany, 60th.
Referee_Danny Makkelie. Assistant Referees_Hessel Steegstra, Jan de Vries, Pol van Boekel. 4th Official_Istvan Kovacs.
A_68,895.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.