C.Abrms 2b3000Ystzmsk cf1210
N.Mzara rf1110L.Matos cf3011
J.Prfar lf3000L Stlla dh2013
M.Beaty 1b2110Rdrguez dh2000
Au.Nola dh2000Crwford ss3000
Es.Ruiz dh1100Luciano ss2000
E.Hsmer 1b3000Dar.Ruf 1b3221
Kohlwey lf2123Aldrete 1b1000
Ha-.Kim ss2110Pderson rf3112
Merrill ss1100Gglotti rf1112
Cratini c4022W.Flres 3b2210
Thmpson rf2000Mthisen 3b1000
Lberato cf1000Jo.Bart c4122
J.Azcar cf3010Gnzalez lf3230
Hnojosa 2b1001Johnson lf1000
M.Btten 3b3000M.Dubon 2b4010
D.Leyba 3b1000

San Diego000000150-6
San Francisco135002000-11

E_Crawford (1). LOB_San Diego 8, San Francisco 5. 2B_Caratini (2), La Stella (1), Ruf 2 (2), Gonzalez (1), Dubon (1). 3B_Kohlwey (1). HR_Pederson (1), Gigliotti (1), Bart (2). SB_Yastrzemski (1). CS_Gonzalez (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Diego
Clevinger L, 0-112-378823
Westphal1-310001
Crismatt131111
Gore432214
Lamet100001
San Francisco
Rodon W, 1-0410004
Brebbia110000
Llovera11-311121
Carasiti2-300000
Huang145520
Marciano110001

HBP_by_Rodon (Ruiz), Huang (Thompson).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Alex Mackay; Third, Mark Carlson;.

T_3:24. A_5384

