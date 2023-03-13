San FranciscoSan Diego
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals36111211Totals36996
Wde Jr. dh3012Grisham cf2100
Pomares dh1001Kohlwey rf2011
B.Sabol lf2111Au.Nola c4010
Gglotti lf1000Sverino c1111
Estrada ss2112Tts Jr. rf3011
Arteaga ss3000A.Rivas 1b2110
Cnforto rf4121Crnwrth 2b3011
G.McCry rf1000Schrock 2b2110
J.Davis 1b4000A.Engel lf2000
L.Wyatt 1b1010K.Hwell lf1100
Is.Diaz 2b3110Crpnter 1b1100
Whteman 2b2000Lberato cf2000
Schmitt 3b4222B.Dixon 3b2110
Johnson cf2311Cstanon 3b2100
A.Wynns c2211T.Lopes ss2112
P.Biley c1010N.Cdeno ss1000
J.Azcar dh2000
R.Rvelo dh1000
P.Tcker dh1000

San Francisco201033110-11
San Diego020021220-9

E_McCray (2), Wyatt (1), Bailey (2). DP_San Francisco 1, San Diego 0. LOB_San Francisco 4, San Diego 7. 2B_Diaz (2), Johnson (2), Bailey (1), Dixon (2). 3B_Schmitt (2). HR_Estrada (1), Conforto (4), Schmitt (2), Wynns (2), Severino (1). SB_Johnson 4 (7), Tatis Jr. (3), Schrock (1). CS_Sabol (1). SF_Wade Jr., Sabol.

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Manaea W, 1-131-322213
Wright H, 12-300010
Rogers2-322231
Andrews H, 11-300000
Harrison121111
McClure234211
Rivera S, 1-1100001
San Diego
Honeywell Jr. L, 0-1433317
Hill2-333320
Quezada1-300001
Teheran355516
Tapia110002

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Tom Hanahan; Third, Jacob Metz; .

T_. A_8302

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

