San FranciscoLos Angeles
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals44121611Totals30141
Wde Jr. 1b4330C.Tylor 3b3000
Estrada ss4133B.Zmmer cf1000
W.Wlson ss2212Freeman 1b3021
Ystzmsk lf5000Yurchak 1b1000
D.Vllar 2b4000Thmpson cf3000
Aerbach 3b1011B.Lewis 3b1000
J.Davis 3b3120Mrtinez dh3000
G.Sntos 2b1000M.Rojas ss3000
Johnson cf5122M.Vrgas 2b2000
R.Perez c3110J.Jones 2b1000
A.Wynns c2111J.DLuca lf3000
Proctor dh5110J.Ramos rf3110
Pscotty rf2112Mazeika c2010
B.Sabol ph1000Wlliams ss1000
Bricoto rf2000

San Francisco040020231-12
LA Dodgers000001000-1

E_Santos (1), Lewis (1), Jones (2). DP_San Francisco 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_San Francisco 8, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Wade Jr. (4), Estrada (6), Wilson (2). HR_Wynns (3). CS_Davis (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Wood W, 1-1510006
Hjelle H, 1331104
Doval100001
Los Angeles
Syndergaard L, 1-241-366613
Rooney1-310011
Washington1-310000
Jackson12-322103
Bruihl1-310000
Bickford2-333301
Hagenman1-310001
Reed111112

Balk_Bickford.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Chris Marco;.

T_2:41. A_8552

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you