|San Francisco
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|44
|12
|16
|11
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|Wde Jr. 1b
|4
|3
|3
|0
|C.Tylor 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada ss
|4
|1
|3
|3
|B.Zmmer cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|W.Wlson ss
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Ystzmsk lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Yurchak 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Vllar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Thmpson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Aerbach 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|B.Lewis 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Davis 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Sntos 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|M.Vrgas 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Perez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Jones 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Wynns c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.DLuca lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Proctor dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|J.Ramos rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Pscotty rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Mazeika c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|B.Sabol ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wlliams ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bricoto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|040
|020
|231
|-
|12
|LA Dodgers
|000
|001
|000
|-
|1
E_Santos (1), Lewis (1), Jones (2). DP_San Francisco 2, Los Angeles 0. LOB_San Francisco 8, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Wade Jr. (4), Estrada (6), Wilson (2). HR_Wynns (3). CS_Davis (1).
|4
|6
|6
|6
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
Balk_Bickford.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Alex MacKay; Third, Chris Marco;.
T_2:41. A_8552
