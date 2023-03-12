|Oakland
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|3
|10
|3
|Totals
|27
|4
|5
|4
|To.Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Slter dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Sdrstrm c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Estrada 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Al.Diaz ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Aerbach 2b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Ke.Cron 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wde Jr. 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smoneit ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Aldrete 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Brown dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|W.Flres 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Au.Beck dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ystzmsk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lureano rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jo.Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dchmann rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B.Wsely cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ry.Noda 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|W.Wlson ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|M.Muncy ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Matos lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Roker lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Thmas lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.McCnn c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Bwman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Gldberg cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|C.Pache cf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Eierman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Oakland
|020
|000
|001
|-
|3
|San Francisco
|000
|201
|01(x)
|-
|4
E_Cron (1), Bailey (1). DP_Oakland 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Oakland 9, San Francisco 2. 2B_Noda (3), McCann (1), Guldberg (1), Estrada (2). 3B_Pache (2), Estrada (1). HR_Flores (1). SB_Estrada (1). PO_Wilson.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Sears
|5
|3
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Garcia L, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dunshee
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|San Francisco
|Stripling
|3
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Dabovich
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Beck W, 1-0
|2
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bivens
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guzman H, 2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Sanchez H, 1
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Morreale S, 1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Sanchez (Soderstrom).
WP_Dunshee, Guzman.
Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jim Wolf;.
T_2:32. A_7724
