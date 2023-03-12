OaklandSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals353103Totals27454
To.Kemp 2b3000A.Slter dh3100
Sdrstrm c1000Estrada 2b3121
Al.Diaz ss3000Aerbach 2b1011
Ke.Cron 1b1000Wde Jr. 1b3000
Smoneit ph1011Aldrete 1b1000
S.Brown dh3010W.Flres 3b3122
Au.Beck dh1000Ystzmsk rf3000
Lureano rf3010Jo.Bart c3000
Dchmann rf0000B.Wsely cf3000
Ry.Noda 1b2110W.Wlson ss1100
M.Muncy ss1000L.Matos lf3000
B.Roker lf3010
C.Thmas lf1000
K.McCnn c3010
C.Bwman 2b1000
K.Smith 3b3111
Gldberg cf1110
C.Pache cf3021
Eierman 3b1000

Oakland020000001-3
San Francisco00020101(x)-4

E_Cron (1), Bailey (1). DP_Oakland 1, San Francisco 1. LOB_Oakland 9, San Francisco 2. 2B_Noda (3), McCann (1), Guldberg (1), Estrada (2). 3B_Pache (2), Estrada (1). HR_Flores (1). SB_Estrada (1). PO_Wilson.

IPHRERBBSO
Oakland
Sears532216
Garcia L, 0-1111111
Williams100000
Dunshee111111
San Francisco
Stripling31-352206
Dabovich2-310001
Beck W, 1-022-320011
Bivens1-300001
Guzman H, 21-300021
Sanchez H, 111-321101
Morreale S, 1-11-300000

HBP_by_Sanchez (Soderstrom).

WP_Dunshee, Guzman.

Umpires_Home, Brock Ballou; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Jim Wolf;.

T_2:32. A_7724

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

