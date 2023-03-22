TexasSan Francisco
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals340100Totals31471
M.Smien 2b4020Cnforto rf4110
C.Sager ss4020W.Flres 1b4010
B.Mller 1b4000Crwford ss1010
Jo.Heim c4020Proctor ss1000
Grssman rf3010D.Vllar 3b3000
Ke.Moss lf1000W.Wlson 3b1000
J.Smith 3b3010B.Sabol lf3020
Gterrez cf1000Schmitt dh4100
McCrthy lf3010Johnson cf4111
Ornelas 3b1000Jo.Bart c2010
Sa.Leon dh2000Aerbach c1000
Bnnster ph1000B.Wsely 2b3100
Jnkwski cf3010

Texas000000000-0
San Francisco00210100(x)-4

E_Gray (1), Seager (1), Miller (2), Flores (1). DP_Texas 0, San Francisco 3. LOB_Texas 8, San Francisco 8. 2B_McCarthy (1), Conforto (1), Johnson (4). SB_Johnson (12), Bart (2). CS_Jankowski (1), Sabol (2).

IPHRERBBSO
Texas
Gray L, 2-142-343022
Burke1-300010
Barnes2-311020
King1-300000
Sborz120001
Barlow100002
San Francisco
Stripling W, 1-142-360004
Alexander110000
Junis H, 121-330004
Rogers100003

HBP_by_Junis (Leon).

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Rob Drake; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Jordan Baker; .

T_2:30. A_8199

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

