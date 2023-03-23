San FranciscoChicago
Johnson cf2110E.Andrs 2b2000
Munguia cf1000Rmllard 2b1000
Schmitt 3b4011L.Rbert cf3000
Crwford dh5000Gnzalez cf1111
B.Sabol c3111Bnntndi lf3000
Proctor c1000Mrsnick rf1110
B.Wsely 2b4221Jimenez rf3010
Aerbach lf5000Cstillo 3b1011
W.Wlson ss4123Alberto 3b3010
L.Matos rf3010O.Colas ph1000
Aldrete 1b3120J.Brger 1b2000
G.Shets ph1000
S.Rvero c1000
Grandal c3000
Ch.Shaw 1b1000
S.Zvala dh3111
L.Grcia ss2000
Gnzalez ss2000

San Francisco003200100-6
Chicago WS001000020-3

E_Schmitt (3), Aldrete (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Chicago 0. LOB_San Francisco 9, Chicago 6. 2B_Sabol (4), Marisnick (1). 3B_Aldrete (1). HR_Wisely (3), Wilson (2), Gonzalez (3), Zavala (4). SB_Schmitt (1). CS_Wisely (2). SF_Sabol. PO_Wisely.

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Manaea W, 2-1631113
Brebbia100002
Yajure232214
Chicago
Kopech L, 0-1375543
Middleton100001
Santos210010
Shaw111110
Freeman100001
Perez110000

WP_Kopech.

PB_Proctor, Grandal.

Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Alex MacKay;.

T_2:24. A_5029

