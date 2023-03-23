|San Francisco
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|6
|Totals
|34
|3
|6
|3
|Johnson cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|E.Andrs 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Munguia cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rmllard 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Schmitt 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|L.Rbert cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Crwford dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez cf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|B.Sabol c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Proctor c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|B.Wsely 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Jimenez rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Aerbach lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo 3b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|W.Wlson ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Alberto 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|L.Matos rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|O.Colas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aldrete 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|J.Brger 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Shets ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rvero c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ch.Shaw 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Zvala dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|L.Grcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|003
|200
|100
|-
|6
|Chicago WS
|001
|000
|020
|-
|3
E_Schmitt (3), Aldrete (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Chicago 0. LOB_San Francisco 9, Chicago 6. 2B_Sabol (4), Marisnick (1). 3B_Aldrete (1). HR_Wisely (3), Wilson (2), Gonzalez (3), Zavala (4). SB_Schmitt (1). CS_Wisely (2). SF_Sabol. PO_Wisely.
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Francisco
|Manaea W, 2-1
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Brebbia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Yajure
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Chicago
|Kopech L, 0-1
|3
|7
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Middleton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Santos
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Shaw
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Freeman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Perez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Kopech.
PB_Proctor, Grandal.
Umpires_Home, Dan Merzel; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Alex MacKay;.
T_2:24. A_5029
