Ystzmsk cf1100Carroll cf4120
Da.Dues lf1010N.Ahmed ss3020
A.Slter dh4014J.Lwlar ss1000
B.Sabol c2100K.Lewis dh2010
P.Biley c2000Se.Beer 1b2000
W.Flres 1b2110Canzone rf2110
Aldrete 1b2000C.Kelly c3000
B.Wsely ss4010Sanchez c2000
W.Wlson ss1000Kennedy 2b1100
J.Davis 3b2113Higgins 1b1100
Alvarez 3b3000Cstillo lf3111
L.Matos rf2010P.Evans 3b2111
Bricoto rf2000Y.Munoz rf3010
Aerbach 2b2100J.Hager 3b2001
Proctor 2b1110R.Bliss 2b2000

San Francisco000600010-7
Arizona100200300-6

E_Alvarez (1). DP_San Francisco 0, Arizona 1. LOB_San Francisco 8, Arizona 12. 2B_Dues (1), Slater (1), Carroll (3). 3B_Wisely (1), Carroll (2). HR_Davis (1). SB_Proctor (1), Ahmed (1). SF_Hager.

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Webb32-343212
Rogers H, 31-300001
Alexander H, 2110022
Brebbia H, 1120011
Delaplane W, 1-0, BS, 0-1133310
Adon S, 2-2210003
Arizona
Henry31-334436
Frias1-300001
Nelson1-322210
Chafin110001
Ginkel110001
McGough100001
Vargas L, 0-12-311132
Hendrix11-300002

HBP_by_Webb (Beer), Delaplane, Henry (Flores).

PB_Sabol.

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Scott Barry; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, John Bacon; .

T_2:53. A_11377

