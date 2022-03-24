San FranciscoChicago
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals359129Totals36696
Wde Jr. 1b1000Andrson ss3020
Tostado 1b2000Gnzalez ss2000
A.Slter rf3010L.Rbert cf1000
A.Smith rf2111L.Bsabe cf1100
S.Dggar cf2100J.Abreu 1b2000
L.Matos cf2000G.Shets 1b1111
Estrada ss3222Moncada 3b3000
W.Wlson ss2110J.Brger 3b2112
C.Csali c2110Jimenez dh2121
P.Biley c2122M.Adlfo dh3110
Ka'.Tom lf2000L.Grcia lf2000
Aldrete lf1010Smt Jr. lf2122
Blndino 3b3123Hrrison 2b3000
Matheny 3b0000Rdrguez 2b1000
Mthisen dh3000A.Engel rf2000
Rncones dh1000Rthrfrd rf2000
A.Gmboa 2b3111C.Perez c2000
Whteman 2b1000S.Zvala c2000

San Francisco010410021-9
Chicago010001112-6

E_Severino (1), Perez (2). LOB_San Francisco 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Wilson (1), Casali (1), Bailey (1), Aldrete (1), Sheets (1), Jimenez (3), Adolfo (1). HR_Smith (2), Estrada (1), Bailey (1), Blandino (1), Gamboa (1), Burger (1), Jimenez (1), Smith Jr. (1). SB_Estrada (1), Anderson (1). CS_Wade Jr. (1), Blandino (1).

IPHRERBBSO
San Francisco
Rodon22-321104
Bates W, 1-01-300021
Alvarez110001
Doval110002
Littell121100
Espinal222211
De Jesus112213
Chicago
Lopez221110
Bummer100002
Ruiz L, 0-1134411
Severino121100
Burr110011
Sousa100002
Freeman132212
Schryver111101

HBP_by_Doval (Robert), Severino (Wade Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ben May.

T_3:11. A_4503

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you