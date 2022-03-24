|San Francisco
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|9
|12
|9
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|Wde Jr. 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Andrson ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Tostado 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Slter rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|L.Rbert cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Smith rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|L.Bsabe cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|S.Dggar cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Matos cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|G.Shets 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Estrada ss
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Wlson ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Brger 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|C.Csali c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Jimenez dh
|2
|1
|2
|1
|P.Biley c
|2
|1
|2
|2
|M.Adlfo dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Ka'.Tom lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aldrete lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Smt Jr. lf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|Blndino 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Hrrison 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Matheny 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rdrguez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mthisen dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Engel rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rncones dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rthrfrd rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Gmboa 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|C.Perez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Whteman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Zvala c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|010
|410
|021
|-
|9
|Chicago
|010
|001
|112
|-
|6
E_Severino (1), Perez (2). LOB_San Francisco 4, Chicago 8. 2B_Wilson (1), Casali (1), Bailey (1), Aldrete (1), Sheets (1), Jimenez (3), Adolfo (1). HR_Smith (2), Estrada (1), Bailey (1), Blandino (1), Gamboa (1), Burger (1), Jimenez (1), Smith Jr. (1). SB_Estrada (1), Anderson (1). CS_Wade Jr. (1), Blandino (1).
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by_Doval (Robert), Severino (Wade Jr.).
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Ben May.
T_3:11. A_4503
