THROUGH MARCH 11
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|1.00
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|38
|2196
|74
|2.02
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|27
|1599
|55
|2.06
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|39
|2304
|80
|2.08
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|45
|2664
|94
|2.12
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|23
|1332
|48
|2.16
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|29
|1594
|61
|2.30
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|17
|935
|36
|2.31
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|2253
|87
|2.32
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|46
|2704
|105
|2.33
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|29
|1585
|62
|2.35
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|48
|2845
|113
|2.38
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|45
|2716
|110
|2.43
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|11
|610
|25
|2.46
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|41
|2295
|97
|2.54
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|41
|2385
|102
|2.57
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|26
|1521
|66
|2.60
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|40
|2285
|101
|2.65
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|47
|2720
|121
|2.67
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|28
|1488
|67
|2.70
Goaltenders Win Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|45
|2716
|30
|11
|4
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|41
|2385
|30
|6
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|39
|2304
|29
|8
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|48
|2845
|28
|17
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|46
|2704
|28
|12
|6
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|38
|2196
|28
|7
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|45
|2664
|27
|11
|6
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|41
|2295
|27
|8
|2
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|47
|2720
|26
|16
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|40
|2285
|24
|9
|4
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|36
|2077
|22
|12
|1
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|38
|2227
|21
|15
|1
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|38
|2103
|20
|15
|3
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|33
|1931
|20
|9
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|49
|2907
|19
|21
|9
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|2253
|19
|12
|7
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|29
|1594
|19
|7
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|42
|2447
|18
|20
|4
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|42
|2437
|17
|17
|8
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|33
|1763
|17
|9
|4
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|29
|1688
|17
|9
|2
Goaltenders Saves Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|40
|.976
|1
|0
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|38
|2196
|74
|1147
|.939
|28
|7
|3
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|23
|1332
|48
|641
|.930
|14
|4
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|39
|2304
|80
|1032
|.928
|29
|8
|2
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|45
|2664
|94
|1187
|.927
|27
|11
|6
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|27
|1599
|55
|682
|.925
|16
|7
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|2253
|87
|1074
|.925
|19
|12
|7
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|48
|2845
|113
|1385
|.925
|28
|17
|3
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|29
|1594
|61
|725
|.922
|19
|7
|1
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|46
|2704
|105
|1225
|.921
|28
|12
|6
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|28
|1488
|67
|777
|.921
|13
|10
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|41
|2295
|97
|1097
|.919
|27
|8
|2
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|17
|935
|36
|403
|.918
|10
|3
|2
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|29
|1585
|62
|693
|.918
|14
|7
|5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|45
|2716
|110
|1213
|.917
|30
|11
|4
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|41
|2385
|102
|1120
|.917
|30
|6
|3
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|34
|1856
|88
|957
|.916
|15
|12
|5
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|47
|2720
|121
|1315
|.916
|26
|16
|3
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|20
|1061
|49
|525
|.915
|9
|6
|1
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|40
|2285
|101
|1071
|.914
|24
|9
|4
Goaltenders Shutout Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|45
|2664
|8
|27
|11
|6
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|38
|2253
|6
|19
|12
|7
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|46
|2704
|4
|28
|12
|6
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|42
|2447
|4
|18
|20
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|40
|2285
|4
|24
|9
|4
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|49
|2907
|3
|19
|21
|9
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|48
|2845
|3
|28
|17
|3
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|39
|2304
|3
|29
|8
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|41
|2295
|3
|27
|8
|2
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|38
|2196
|3
|28
|7
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|33
|1763
|3
|17
|9
|4
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|27
|1599
|3
|16
|7
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|29
|1585
|3
|14
|7
|5