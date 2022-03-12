THROUGH MARCH 11

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGAAVG
Louis DominguePittsburgh16011.00
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers382196742.02
Jeremy SwaymanBoston271599552.06
Frederik AndersenCarolina392304802.08
Jacob MarkstromCalgary452664942.12
Ville HussoSt. Louis231332482.16
Jake OettingerDallas291594612.30
Antti RaantaCarolina17935362.31
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders382253872.32
Tristan JarryPittsburgh4627041052.33
Vitek VanecekWashington291585622.35
Juuse SarosNashville4828451132.38
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay4527161102.43
Brian ElliottTampa Bay11610252.46
Darcy KuemperColorado412295972.54
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida4123851022.57
Cal PetersenLos Angeles261521662.60
Jack CampbellToronto4022851012.65
Thatcher DemkoVancouver4727201212.67
Anton ForsbergOttawa281488672.70

Goaltenders Win Record

NameTeamGPIMINSWLOT
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay45271630114
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida4123853063
Frederik AndersenCarolina3923042982
Juuse SarosNashville48284528173
Tristan JarryPittsburgh46270428126
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers3821962873
Jacob MarkstromCalgary45266427116
Darcy KuemperColorado4122952782
Thatcher DemkoVancouver47272026163
Jack CampbellToronto4022852494
Cam TalbotMinnesota36207722121
Robin LehnerVegas38222721151
Elvis MerzlikinsColumbus38210320153
Mikko KoskinenEdmonton3319312093
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg49290719219
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders38225319127
Jake OettingerDallas2915941971
Marc-Andre FleuryChicago42244718204
John GibsonAnaheim42243717178
Ilya SamsonovWashington3317631794
Linus UllmarkBoston2916881792

Goaltenders Saves Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGASASPCTGWLOT
Louis DominguePittsburgh160140.976100
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers382196741147.9392873
Ville HussoSt. Louis23133248641.9301443
Frederik AndersenCarolina392304801032.9282982
Jacob MarkstromCalgary452664941187.92727116
Jeremy SwaymanBoston27159955682.9251673
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders382253871074.92519127
Juuse SarosNashville4828451131385.92528173
Jake OettingerDallas29159461725.9221971
Tristan JarryPittsburgh4627041051225.92128126
Anton ForsbergOttawa28148867777.92113102
Darcy KuemperColorado412295971097.9192782
Antti RaantaCarolina1793536403.9181032
Vitek VanecekWashington29158562693.9181475
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay4527161101213.91730114
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida4123851021120.9173063
James ReimerSan Jose34185688957.91615125
Thatcher DemkoVancouver4727201211315.91626163
Anthony StolarzAnaheim20106149525.915961
Jack CampbellToronto4022851011071.9142494

Goaltenders Shutout Record

NameTeamGPIMINSSOWLOT
Jacob MarkstromCalgary452664827116
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders382253619127
Tristan JarryPittsburgh462704428126
Marc-Andre FleuryChicago422447418204
Jack CampbellToronto40228542494
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg492907319219
Juuse SarosNashville482845328173
Frederik AndersenCarolina39230432982
Darcy KuemperColorado41229532782
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers38219632873
Ilya SamsonovWashington33176331794
Jeremy SwaymanBoston27159931673
Vitek VanecekWashington29158531475

