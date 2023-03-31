THROUGH MARCH 30

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGAAVG
Linus UllmarkBoston462707851.88
Filip GustavssonMinnesota352063692.01
Jeremy SwaymanBoston321760652.22
Antti RaantaCarolina231319512.32
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders5632591282.36
Adin HillVegas271490612.46
Ilya SamsonovToronto372187902.47
Jake OettingerDallas5633021362.47
Vitek VanecekNew Jersey4826951112.47
Frederik AndersenCarolina301747722.47
Pavel FrancouzColorado15900382.53
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers5432441372.53
Alexandar GeorgievColorado5532751392.55
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg5834191482.60
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay5734191492.61
Logan ThompsonVegas372171962.65
David RittichWinnipeg201062472.66
Jaroslav HalakN.Y. Rangers221274572.68
Semyon VarlamovN.Y. Islanders221306592.71
Pheonix CopleyLos Angeles331873852.72

Goaltenders Win Record

NameTeamGPIMINSWLOT
Linus UllmarkBoston4627073761
Alexandar GeorgievColorado55327534165
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers54324434137
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay57341933204
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg58341932242
Jake OettingerDallas563302321011
Vitek VanecekNew Jersey48269530104
Juuse SarosNashville58344429217
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders56325928197
Jordan BinningtonSt. Louis56321325255
Ville HussoDetroit51296525196
Stuart SkinnerEdmonton46266225145
Martin JonesSeattle45246725123
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida50283424203
Marc-Andre FleuryMinnesota43247824134
Ilya SamsonovToronto3721872494
Pheonix CopleyLos Angeles3318732343
Tristan JarryPittsburgh41229322106
Jacob MarkstromCalgary533080212010
Carter HartPhiladelphia522999212110
Darcy KuemperWashington52296721246
Logan ThompsonVegas37217121133

Goaltenders Saves Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGASASPCTGWLOT
Linus UllmarkBoston462707851283.9383761
Filip GustavssonMinnesota35206369965.9332095
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders5632591281554.92428197
Jeremy SwaymanBoston32176065755.9212064
Pavel FrancouzColorado1590038432.919771
Alexandar GeorgievColorado5532751391561.91834165
Juuse SarosNashville5834441581754.91729217
Jake OettingerDallas5633021361509.917321011
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg5834191481641.91732242
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay5734191491627.91633204
Logan ThompsonVegas372171961036.91521133
Joonas KorpisaloColumbus351970951027.91515134
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers5432441371464.91434137
Adin HillVegas27149061659.9141671
Alex StalockChicago23123559621.9139121
Ilya SamsonovToronto37218790947.9132494
Semyon VarlamovN.Y. Islanders22130659619.9131192
Darcy KuemperWashington5229671361392.91121246
Stuart SkinnerEdmonton4626621281306.91125145
Tristan JarryPittsburgh4122931111124.91022106

Goaltenders Shutout Record

NameTeamGPIMINSSOWLOT
Alexandar GeorgievColorado553275534165
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders563259528197
Darcy KuemperWashington522967521246
Jake OettingerDallas5633024321011
Jeremy SwaymanBoston32176042064
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg583419332242
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay573419333204
Ville HussoDetroit512965325196
Karel VejmelkaArizona472761318225
Vitek VanecekNew Jersey482695330104
Martin JonesSeattle452467325123
James ReimerSan Jose392327312188
Ilya SamsonovToronto37218732494
Filip GustavssonMinnesota35206332095
Antti RaantaCarolina23131931623

