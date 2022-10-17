THROUGH OCTOBER 16
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|1
|60
|0
|.00
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|1
|48
|0
|.00
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|2
|120
|2
|1.00
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|1
|60
|1
|1.00
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|1
|60
|1
|1.00
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|1
|60
|1
|1.00
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|1
|60
|1
|1.00
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|1
|59
|1
|1.02
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|1
|58
|1
|1.03
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|2
|119
|3
|1.51
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|118
|3
|1.53
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|2
|120
|4
|2.00
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|1
|60
|2
|2.00
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|1
|60
|2
|2.00
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|1
|60
|2
|2.00
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|2
|119
|4
|2.02
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|2
|119
|4
|2.02
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|119
|4
|2.02
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|2
|118
|4
|2.03
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|1
|59
|2
|2.03
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Detroit
|1
|59
|2
|2.03
Goaltenders Win Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|2
|120
|2
|0
|0
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|2
|120
|2
|0
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|2
|119
|2
|0
|0
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|2
|119
|2
|0
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|119
|2
|0
|0
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|2
|119
|2
|0
|0
Goaltenders Saves Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|1
|60
|0
|29
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|1
|48
|0
|31
|1.000
|0
|0
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|1
|60
|1
|40
|.976
|1
|0
|0
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|1
|58
|1
|36
|.973
|0
|1
|0
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|1
|60
|1
|35
|.972
|1
|0
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|1
|59
|1
|32
|.970
|1
|0
|0
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|1
|60
|1
|31
|.969
|1
|0
|0
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|2
|120
|2
|60
|.968
|2
|0
|0
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Detroit
|1
|59
|2
|37
|.949
|1
|0
|0
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|2
|119
|3
|54
|.947
|2
|0
|0
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|1
|60
|1
|18
|.947
|1
|0
|0
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|2
|118
|4
|66
|.943
|1
|1
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|1
|60
|2
|33
|.943
|1
|0
|0
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|2
|118
|3
|48
|.941
|1
|1
|0
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|2
|120
|4
|63
|.940
|2
|0
|0
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|1
|60
|2
|31
|.939
|1
|0
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|2
|119
|4
|60
|.938
|2
|0
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|119
|4
|58
|.935
|2
|0
|0
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|2
|119
|4
|50
|.926
|2
|0
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|2
|117
|5
|62
|.925
|1
|1
|0
Goaltenders Shutout Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|2
|119
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|1
|60
|1
|1
|0
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.