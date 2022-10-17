THROUGH OCTOBER 16

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGAAVG
Ville HussoDetroit1600.00
Stuart SkinnerEdmonton1480.00
Jake OettingerDallas212021.00
Frederik AndersenCarolina16011.00
Craig AndersonBuffalo16011.00
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg16011.00
Antti RaantaCarolina16011.00
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida15911.02
Alex StalockChicago15811.03
Logan ThompsonVegas211931.51
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders211831.53
Carter HartPhiladelphia212042.00
Jordan BinningtonSt. Louis16022.00
Adin HillVegas16022.00
Linus UllmarkBoston16022.00
Tristan JarryPittsburgh211942.02
Ilya SamsonovToronto211942.02
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers211942.02
Jake AllenMontreal211842.03
Alexandar GeorgievColorado15922.03
Alex NedeljkovicDetroit15922.03

Goaltenders Win Record

NameTeamGPIMINSWLOT
Carter HartPhiladelphia2120200
Jake OettingerDallas2120200
Tristan JarryPittsburgh2119200
Ilya SamsonovToronto2119200
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers2119200
Logan ThompsonVegas2119200

Goaltenders Saves Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGASASPCTGWLOT
Ville HussoDetroit1600291.000100
Stuart SkinnerEdmonton1480311.000000
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg160140.976100
Alex StalockChicago158136.973010
Craig AndersonBuffalo160135.972100
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida159132.970100
Frederik AndersenCarolina160131.969100
Jake OettingerDallas2120260.968200
Alex NedeljkovicDetroit159237.949100
Logan ThompsonVegas2119354.947200
Antti RaantaCarolina160118.947100
Jake AllenMontreal2118466.943110
Linus UllmarkBoston160233.943100
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders2118348.941110
Carter HartPhiladelphia2120463.940200
Adin HillVegas160231.939100
Tristan JarryPittsburgh2119460.938200
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers2119458.935200
Ilya SamsonovToronto2119450.926200
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay2117562.925110

Goaltenders Shutout Record

NameTeamGPIMINSSOWLOT
Logan ThompsonVegas21191200
Ville HussoDetroit1601100

