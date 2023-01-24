THROUGH JANUARY 23

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGAAVG
Linus UllmarkBoston301744531.82
Ilya SamsonovToronto211224452.21
Jake OettingerDallas362082772.22
Jeremy SwaymanBoston19982372.26
Filip GustavssonMinnesota191113422.26
Vitek VanecekNew Jersey301631632.32
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg362156862.39
Frederik AndersenCarolina12725292.40
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers352115862.44
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders372111862.44
Pavel FrancouzColorado13778322.47
Darcy KuemperWashington311765752.55
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay331974842.55
David RittichWinnipeg12708312.63
Antti RaantaCarolina16958422.63
Alexandar GeorgievColorado321910842.64
Tristan JarryPittsburgh271583702.65
Charlie LindgrenWashington211171522.66
Jaroslav HalakN.Y. Rangers12713322.69
Alex StalockChicago14732332.70

Goaltenders Win Record

NameTeamGPIMINSWLOT
Linus UllmarkBoston3017442521
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg36215623121
Martin JonesSeattle3318792263
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers3521152186
Jake OettingerDallas3620822175
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay33197420121
Logan ThompsonVegas33194819131
Vitek VanecekNew Jersey3016311952
Jordan BinningtonSt. Louis36206218153
Alexandar GeorgievColorado32191018113
Juuse SarosNashville35207017135
Tristan JarryPittsburgh2715831655
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders37211115164
Ville HussoDetroit32183915115
Ilya SamsonovToronto2112241542
Carter HartPhiladelphia34193914146
Darcy KuemperWashington31176514124
Marc-Andre FleuryMinnesota2815901493
Jack CampbellEdmonton2413261481
Jacob MarkstromCalgary32184913125
Stuart SkinnerEdmonton27154113102
Pheonix CopleyLos Angeles179451330

Goaltenders Saves Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGASASPCTGWLOT
Linus UllmarkBoston30174453804.9382521
Jake OettingerDallas36208277952.9252175
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg362156861042.92423121
Filip GustavssonMinnesota19111342499.9221171
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders372111861015.92215164
Tristan JarryPittsburgh27158370816.9211655
Ilya SamsonovToronto21122445521.9201542
Pavel FrancouzColorado1377832369.920760
Juuse SarosNashville352070951076.91917135
Craig AndersonBuffalo1798845507.918862
Alex StalockChicago1473233370.918661
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers35211586960.9182186
Alexandar GeorgievColorado32191084932.91718113
Darcy KuemperWashington31176575825.91714124
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay33197484918.91620121
Jeremy SwaymanBoston1998237404.9161133
Vitek VanecekNew Jersey30163163683.9161952
Stuart SkinnerEdmonton27154175805.91513102
Thomas GreissSt. Louis1476040416.912560
Logan ThompsonVegas33194888907.91219131

Goaltenders Shutout Record

NameTeamGPIMINSSOWLOT
Darcy KuemperWashington311765514124
Jake OettingerDallas36208242175
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg362156323121
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders372111315164
Martin JonesSeattle33187932263
Ville HussoDetroit321839315115
Jordan BinningtonSt. Louis362062218153
Karel VejmelkaArizona342026212174
Logan ThompsonVegas331948219131
Alexandar GeorgievColorado321910218113
Linus UllmarkBoston30174422521
Vitek VanecekNew Jersey30163121952
Ilya SamsonovToronto21122421542
Antti RaantaCarolina1695821023

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you