THROUGH JANUARY 23
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|30
|1744
|53
|1.82
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|21
|1224
|45
|2.21
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|36
|2082
|77
|2.22
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|19
|982
|37
|2.26
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|19
|1113
|42
|2.26
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|30
|1631
|63
|2.32
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|36
|2156
|86
|2.39
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|12
|725
|29
|2.40
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|35
|2115
|86
|2.44
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|37
|2111
|86
|2.44
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|13
|778
|32
|2.47
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|31
|1765
|75
|2.55
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|33
|1974
|84
|2.55
|David Rittich
|Winnipeg
|12
|708
|31
|2.63
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|16
|958
|42
|2.63
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|32
|1910
|84
|2.64
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1583
|70
|2.65
|Charlie Lindgren
|Washington
|21
|1171
|52
|2.66
|Jaroslav Halak
|N.Y. Rangers
|12
|713
|32
|2.69
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|14
|732
|33
|2.70
Goaltenders Win Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|30
|1744
|25
|2
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|36
|2156
|23
|12
|1
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|33
|1879
|22
|6
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|35
|2115
|21
|8
|6
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|36
|2082
|21
|7
|5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|33
|1974
|20
|12
|1
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|33
|1948
|19
|13
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|30
|1631
|19
|5
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|36
|2062
|18
|15
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|32
|1910
|18
|11
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|35
|2070
|17
|13
|5
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1583
|16
|5
|5
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|37
|2111
|15
|16
|4
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|32
|1839
|15
|11
|5
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|21
|1224
|15
|4
|2
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|34
|1939
|14
|14
|6
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|31
|1765
|14
|12
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|28
|1590
|14
|9
|3
|Jack Campbell
|Edmonton
|24
|1326
|14
|8
|1
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|32
|1849
|13
|12
|5
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|27
|1541
|13
|10
|2
|Pheonix Copley
|Los Angeles
|17
|945
|13
|3
|0
Goaltenders Saves Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|30
|1744
|53
|804
|.938
|25
|2
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|36
|2082
|77
|952
|.925
|21
|7
|5
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|36
|2156
|86
|1042
|.924
|23
|12
|1
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|19
|1113
|42
|499
|.922
|11
|7
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|37
|2111
|86
|1015
|.922
|15
|16
|4
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1583
|70
|816
|.921
|16
|5
|5
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|21
|1224
|45
|521
|.920
|15
|4
|2
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|13
|778
|32
|369
|.920
|7
|6
|0
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|35
|2070
|95
|1076
|.919
|17
|13
|5
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|17
|988
|45
|507
|.918
|8
|6
|2
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|14
|732
|33
|370
|.918
|6
|6
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|35
|2115
|86
|960
|.918
|21
|8
|6
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|32
|1910
|84
|932
|.917
|18
|11
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|31
|1765
|75
|825
|.917
|14
|12
|4
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|33
|1974
|84
|918
|.916
|20
|12
|1
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|19
|982
|37
|404
|.916
|11
|3
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|30
|1631
|63
|683
|.916
|19
|5
|2
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|27
|1541
|75
|805
|.915
|13
|10
|2
|Thomas Greiss
|St. Louis
|14
|760
|40
|416
|.912
|5
|6
|0
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|33
|1948
|88
|907
|.912
|19
|13
|1
Goaltenders Shutout Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|31
|1765
|5
|14
|12
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|36
|2082
|4
|21
|7
|5
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|36
|2156
|3
|23
|12
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|37
|2111
|3
|15
|16
|4
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|33
|1879
|3
|22
|6
|3
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|32
|1839
|3
|15
|11
|5
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|36
|2062
|2
|18
|15
|3
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|34
|2026
|2
|12
|17
|4
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|33
|1948
|2
|19
|13
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|32
|1910
|2
|18
|11
|3
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|30
|1744
|2
|25
|2
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|30
|1631
|2
|19
|5
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|21
|1224
|2
|15
|4
|2
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|16
|958
|2
|10
|2
|3
