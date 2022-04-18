THROUGH APRIL 17
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|50
|2896
|99
|2.05
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|1
|58
|2
|2.07
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|52
|3070
|111
|2.17
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|60
|3515
|130
|2.22
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|48
|2833
|109
|2.31
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|37
|2151
|84
|2.34
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|17
|946
|37
|2.35
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|52
|2958
|119
|2.41
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|58
|3415
|138
|2.42
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|24
|1304
|53
|2.44
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|37
|2161
|88
|2.44
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|58
|3462
|142
|2.46
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|43
|2432
|101
|2.49
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|38
|2150
|92
|2.57
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|64
|3770
|162
|2.58
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|25
|1368
|60
|2.63
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|60
|3479
|153
|2.64
|Adin Hill
|San Jose
|25
|1375
|61
|2.66
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|49
|2814
|125
|2.67
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|39
|2132
|95
|2.67
Goaltenders Win Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|64
|3770
|37
|24
|3
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|52
|2958
|36
|9
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|49
|2814
|36
|6
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|60
|3515
|35
|15
|8
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|58
|3462
|35
|17
|5
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|52
|3070
|35
|14
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|50
|2896
|35
|11
|4
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|58
|3415
|34
|18
|6
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|60
|3479
|32
|20
|6
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|46
|2683
|29
|12
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|46
|2612
|29
|9
|5
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|64
|3783
|27
|27
|10
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|43
|2432
|27
|13
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|52
|3043
|25
|22
|5
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|53
|2963
|25
|20
|6
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|48
|2833
|25
|16
|7
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|42
|2443
|25
|11
|4
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|37
|2161
|24
|6
|5
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|42
|2469
|23
|16
|2
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|38
|2150
|23
|10
|2
Goaltenders Saves Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|50
|2896
|99
|1421
|.935
|35
|11
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|48
|2833
|109
|1391
|.927
|25
|16
|7
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|52
|2958
|119
|1469
|.925
|36
|9
|3
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|37
|2161
|88
|1052
|.923
|24
|6
|5
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|60
|3515
|130
|1552
|.923
|35
|15
|8
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|52
|3070
|111
|1320
|.922
|35
|14
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|64
|3770
|162
|1861
|.920
|37
|24
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|58
|3415
|138
|1573
|.919
|34
|18
|6
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|60
|3479
|153
|1706
|.918
|32
|20
|6
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|25
|1368
|60
|667
|.917
|11
|7
|3
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|42
|2329
|108
|1198
|.917
|19
|16
|4
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|58
|3462
|142
|1561
|.917
|35
|17
|5
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|37
|2151
|84
|922
|.917
|21
|12
|3
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|43
|2432
|101
|1087
|.915
|27
|13
|1
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|17
|946
|37
|397
|.915
|10
|3
|3
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|1613
|77
|819
|.914
|9
|15
|2
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|24
|1304
|53
|557
|.913
|12
|5
|4
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|24
|1318
|61
|639
|.913
|10
|10
|1
|James Reimer
|San Jose
|45
|2489
|118
|1228
|.912
|18
|16
|9
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|38
|2150
|92
|957
|.912
|23
|10
|2
Goaltenders Shutout Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|60
|3515
|9
|35
|15
|8
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|48
|2833
|7
|25
|16
|7
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|52
|2958
|5
|36
|9
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|50
|2896
|5
|35
|11
|4
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|64
|3783
|4
|27
|27
|10
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|64
|3770
|4
|37
|24
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|58
|3415
|4
|34
|18
|6
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|52
|3070
|4
|35
|14
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|52
|3043
|4
|25
|22
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|46
|2612
|4
|29
|9
|5
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Detroit
|55
|3032
|3
|19
|22
|9
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|49
|2814
|3
|36
|6
|3
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|37
|2151
|3
|21
|12
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|39
|2132
|3
|19
|11
|5
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|40
|2121
|3
|22
|10
|4
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|36
|2112
|3
|20
|14
|1
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|25
|1368
|3
|11
|7
|3
