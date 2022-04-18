THROUGH APRIL 17

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGAAVG
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers502896992.05
Carey PriceMontreal15822.07
Frederik AndersenCarolina5230701112.17
Jacob MarkstromCalgary6035151302.22
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders4828331092.31
Jeremy SwaymanBoston372151842.34
Brian ElliottTampa Bay17946372.35
Darcy KuemperColorado5229581192.41
Tristan JarryPittsburgh5834151382.42
Antti RaantaCarolina241304532.44
Ville HussoSt. Louis372161882.44
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay5834621422.46
Jake OettingerDallas4324321012.49
Linus UllmarkBoston382150922.57
Juuse SarosNashville6437701622.58
Anthony StolarzAnaheim251368602.63
Thatcher DemkoVancouver6034791532.64
Adin HillSan Jose251375612.66
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida4928141252.67
Vitek VanecekWashington392132952.67

Goaltenders Win Record

NameTeamGPIMINSWLOT
Juuse SarosNashville64377037243
Darcy KuemperColorado5229583693
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida4928143663
Jacob MarkstromCalgary60351535158
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay58346235175
Frederik AndersenCarolina52307035143
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers50289635114
Tristan JarryPittsburgh58341534186
Thatcher DemkoVancouver60347932206
Cam TalbotMinnesota46268329124
Jack CampbellToronto4626122995
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg643783272710
Jake OettingerDallas43243227131
Marc-Andre FleuryChicago52304325225
Elvis MerzlikinsColumbus53296325206
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders48283325167
Mikko KoskinenEdmonton42244325114
Ville HussoSt. Louis3721612465
Robin LehnerVegas42246923162
Linus UllmarkBoston38215023102

Goaltenders Saves Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGASASPCTGWLOT
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers502896991421.93535114
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders4828331091391.92725167
Darcy KuemperColorado5229581191469.9253693
Ville HussoSt. Louis372161881052.9232465
Jacob MarkstromCalgary6035151301552.92335158
Frederik AndersenCarolina5230701111320.92235143
Juuse SarosNashville6437701621861.92037243
Tristan JarryPittsburgh5834151381573.91934186
Thatcher DemkoVancouver6034791531706.91832206
Anthony StolarzAnaheim25136860667.9171173
Anton ForsbergOttawa4223291081198.91719164
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay5834621421561.91735175
Jeremy SwaymanBoston37215184922.91721123
Jake OettingerDallas4324321011087.91527131
Brian ElliottTampa Bay1794637397.9151033
Semyon VarlamovN.Y. Islanders28161377819.9149152
Antti RaantaCarolina24130453557.9131254
Braden HoltbyDallas24131861639.91310101
James ReimerSan Jose4524891181228.91218169
Linus UllmarkBoston38215092957.91223102

Goaltenders Shutout Record

NameTeamGPIMINSSOWLOT
Jacob MarkstromCalgary603515935158
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders482833725167
Darcy KuemperColorado52295853693
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers502896535114
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg6437834272710
Juuse SarosNashville643770437243
Tristan JarryPittsburgh583415434186
Frederik AndersenCarolina523070435143
Marc-Andre FleuryChicago523043425225
Jack CampbellToronto46261242995
Alex NedeljkovicDetroit553032319229
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida49281433663
Jeremy SwaymanBoston372151321123
Vitek VanecekWashington392132319115
Ilya SamsonovWashington402121322104
Cal PetersenLos Angeles362112320141
Anthony StolarzAnaheim25136831173

