THROUGH APRIL 20

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGAAVG
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers512956992.01
Carey PriceMontreal211842.03
Frederik AndersenCarolina5230701112.17
Jacob MarkstromCalgary6135751322.22
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders4928931122.32
Jeremy SwaymanBoston382212862.33
Brian ElliottTampa Bay17946372.35
Tristan JarryPittsburgh5834151382.42
Darcy KuemperColorado5330161222.43
Ville HussoSt. Louis382222912.46
Antti RaantaCarolina251364562.46
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay5935201462.49
Jake OettingerDallas4424631052.56
Juuse SarosNashville6538351642.57
Linus UllmarkBoston382150922.57
Anthony StolarzAnaheim251368602.63
Jonathan QuickLos Angeles4325061102.63
Thatcher DemkoVancouver6235841582.65
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida5028741272.65
Adin HillSan Jose251375612.66

Goaltenders Win Record

NameTeamGPIMINSWLOT
Juuse SarosNashville65383538243
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida5028743763
Jacob MarkstromCalgary61357536158
Darcy KuemperColorado53301636103
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers51295636114
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay59352035185
Frederik AndersenCarolina52307035143
Tristan JarryPittsburgh58341534186
Thatcher DemkoVancouver62358433207
Cam TalbotMinnesota47274330124
Jack CampbellToronto4726723095
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg643783272710
Jake OettingerDallas44246327141
Marc-Andre FleuryChicago52304325225
Elvis MerzlikinsColumbus54302225216
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders49289325168
Mikko KoskinenEdmonton42244325114
Ville HussoSt. Louis3822222466
Robin LehnerVegas44254623172
Ilya SamsonovWashington42224323105
Linus UllmarkBoston38215023102

Goaltenders Saves Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGASASPCTGWLOT
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers512956991452.93636114
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders4928931121430.92725168
Darcy KuemperColorado5330161221493.92436103
Jacob MarkstromCalgary6135751321574.92336158
Ville HussoSt. Louis382222911084.9232466
Frederik AndersenCarolina5230701111320.92235143
Juuse SarosNashville6538351641880.92038243
Tristan JarryPittsburgh5834151381573.91934186
Carey PriceMontreal2118445.918020
Anthony StolarzAnaheim25136860667.9171173
Thatcher DemkoVancouver6235841581748.91733207
Anton ForsbergOttawa4323881111223.91719174
Jeremy SwaymanBoston38221286942.91622123
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay5935201461588.91635185
Brian ElliottTampa Bay1794637397.9151033
Semyon VarlamovN.Y. Islanders28161377819.9149152
Jake OettingerDallas4424631051102.91327141
Braden HoltbyDallas24131861639.91310101
Mike SmithEdmonton26146070733.9131492
Jack CampbellToronto4726721201255.9133095

Goaltenders Shutout Record

NameTeamGPIMINSSOWLOT
Jacob MarkstromCalgary613575936158
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders492893725168
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers512956636114
Darcy KuemperColorado533016536103
Juuse SarosNashville653835438243
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg6437834272710
Tristan JarryPittsburgh583415434186
Frederik AndersenCarolina523070435143
Marc-Andre FleuryChicago523043425225
Jack CampbellToronto47267243095
Alex NedeljkovicDetroit553032319229
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida50287433763
Cam TalbotMinnesota472743330124
Ilya SamsonovWashington422243323105
Jeremy SwaymanBoston382212322123
Vitek VanecekWashington392132319115
Cal PetersenLos Angeles362112320141
Anthony StolarzAnaheim25136831173

