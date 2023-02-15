THROUGH FEBRUARY 14

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGAAVG
Linus UllmarkBoston341985631.90
Filip GustavssonMinnesota231320482.18
Jake OettingerDallas412392892.23
Vitek VanecekNew Jersey351944752.31
Ilya SamsonovToronto261523592.32
Jeremy SwaymanBoston221160452.33
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders412352942.40
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg412438982.41
Antti RaantaCarolina191119462.47
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers382295952.48
Adin HillVegas211128472.50
David RittichWinnipeg14787332.52
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay4023991012.53
Pavel FrancouzColorado15900382.53
Darcy KuemperWashington362040882.59
Frederik AndersenCarolina17988432.61
Jaroslav HalakN.Y. Rangers15894392.62
Semyon VarlamovN.Y. Islanders181068472.64
Tristan JarryPittsburgh271583702.65
Logan ThompsonVegas362117942.66

Goaltenders Win Record

NameTeamGPIMINSWLOT
Linus UllmarkBoston3419852741
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay40239926131
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg41243825151
Jake OettingerDallas4123922378
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers3822952387
Martin JonesSeattle3721172393
Vitek VanecekNew Jersey3519442353
Alexandar GeorgievColorado37221521124
Jordan BinningtonSt. Louis41235820183
Juuse SarosNashville39230820145
Ville HussoDetroit38219920125
Logan ThompsonVegas36211720133
Ilya SamsonovToronto2615231862
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders41235217175
Jack CampbellEdmonton2715031781
Pheonix CopleyLos Angeles2212491731
Carter HartPhiladelphia40230616159
Darcy KuemperWashington36204016154
Marc-Andre FleuryMinnesota33187316123
Tristan JarryPittsburgh2715831655

Goaltenders Saves Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGASASPCTGWLOT
Linus UllmarkBoston34198563930.9372741
Filip GustavssonMinnesota23132048600.9261282
Jake OettingerDallas412392891103.9252378
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg412438981195.92425151
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders412352941130.92317175
Tristan JarryPittsburgh27158370816.9211655
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay4023991011157.92026131
Pavel FrancouzColorado1590038432.919771
Juuse SarosNashville3923081051191.91920145
Alex StalockChicago1473233370.918661
Alexandar GeorgievColorado372215991096.91721124
Ilya SamsonovToronto26152359653.9171862
Semyon VarlamovN.Y. Islanders18106847520.9171062
Vitek VanecekNew Jersey35194475823.9162353
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers382295951040.9162387
Darcy KuemperWashington36204088953.91516154
Logan ThompsonVegas36211794999.91420133
Jeremy SwaymanBoston22116045478.9141244
Craig AndersonBuffalo18104850530.914872
Carter HartPhiladelphia4023061071126.91316159

Goaltenders Shutout Record

NameTeamGPIMINSSOWLOT
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders412352517175
Darcy KuemperWashington362040516154
Jake OettingerDallas41239242378
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg412438325151
Karel VejmelkaArizona382266315175
Ville HussoDetroit382199320125
Martin JonesSeattle37211732393
Ilya SamsonovToronto26152331862
Jordan BinningtonSt. Louis412358220183
Alexandar GeorgievColorado372215221124
Logan ThompsonVegas362117220133
Linus UllmarkBoston34198522741
Vitek VanecekNew Jersey35194422353
Anton ForsbergOttawa281471211112
Antti RaantaCarolina19111921323

