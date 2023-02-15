THROUGH FEBRUARY 14
Goaltenders Goals Against Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|34
|1985
|63
|1.90
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|23
|1320
|48
|2.18
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|41
|2392
|89
|2.23
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|35
|1944
|75
|2.31
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|26
|1523
|59
|2.32
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|22
|1160
|45
|2.33
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|41
|2352
|94
|2.40
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|41
|2438
|98
|2.41
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|19
|1119
|46
|2.47
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|38
|2295
|95
|2.48
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|21
|1128
|47
|2.50
|David Rittich
|Winnipeg
|14
|787
|33
|2.52
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|40
|2399
|101
|2.53
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|15
|900
|38
|2.53
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|36
|2040
|88
|2.59
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|17
|988
|43
|2.61
|Jaroslav Halak
|N.Y. Rangers
|15
|894
|39
|2.62
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|18
|1068
|47
|2.64
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1583
|70
|2.65
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|94
|2.66
Goaltenders Win Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|34
|1985
|27
|4
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|40
|2399
|26
|13
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|41
|2438
|25
|15
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|41
|2392
|23
|7
|8
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|38
|2295
|23
|8
|7
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|37
|2117
|23
|9
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|35
|1944
|23
|5
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|37
|2215
|21
|12
|4
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|41
|2358
|20
|18
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|39
|2308
|20
|14
|5
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|38
|2199
|20
|12
|5
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|20
|13
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|26
|1523
|18
|6
|2
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|41
|2352
|17
|17
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Edmonton
|27
|1503
|17
|8
|1
|Pheonix Copley
|Los Angeles
|22
|1249
|17
|3
|1
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|40
|2306
|16
|15
|9
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|36
|2040
|16
|15
|4
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|33
|1873
|16
|12
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1583
|16
|5
|5
Goaltenders Saves Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|34
|1985
|63
|930
|.937
|27
|4
|1
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|23
|1320
|48
|600
|.926
|12
|8
|2
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|41
|2392
|89
|1103
|.925
|23
|7
|8
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|41
|2438
|98
|1195
|.924
|25
|15
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|41
|2352
|94
|1130
|.923
|17
|17
|5
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1583
|70
|816
|.921
|16
|5
|5
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|40
|2399
|101
|1157
|.920
|26
|13
|1
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|15
|900
|38
|432
|.919
|7
|7
|1
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|39
|2308
|105
|1191
|.919
|20
|14
|5
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|14
|732
|33
|370
|.918
|6
|6
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|37
|2215
|99
|1096
|.917
|21
|12
|4
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|26
|1523
|59
|653
|.917
|18
|6
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|18
|1068
|47
|520
|.917
|10
|6
|2
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|35
|1944
|75
|823
|.916
|23
|5
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|38
|2295
|95
|1040
|.916
|23
|8
|7
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|36
|2040
|88
|953
|.915
|16
|15
|4
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|94
|999
|.914
|20
|13
|3
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|22
|1160
|45
|478
|.914
|12
|4
|4
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|18
|1048
|50
|530
|.914
|8
|7
|2
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|40
|2306
|107
|1126
|.913
|16
|15
|9
Goaltenders Shutout Record
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|41
|2352
|5
|17
|17
|5
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|36
|2040
|5
|16
|15
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|41
|2392
|4
|23
|7
|8
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|41
|2438
|3
|25
|15
|1
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|38
|2266
|3
|15
|17
|5
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|38
|2199
|3
|20
|12
|5
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|37
|2117
|3
|23
|9
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|26
|1523
|3
|18
|6
|2
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|41
|2358
|2
|20
|18
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|37
|2215
|2
|21
|12
|4
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|36
|2117
|2
|20
|13
|3
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|34
|1985
|2
|27
|4
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|35
|1944
|2
|23
|5
|3
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|28
|1471
|2
|11
|11
|2
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|19
|1119
|2
|13
|2
|3
