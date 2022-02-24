THROUGH FEBRUARY 23

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGAAVG
Louis DominguePittsburgh16011.00
Ville HussoSt. Louis191094361.97
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers321878632.01
Jacob MarkstromCalgary392326802.06
Jeremy SwaymanBoston221294452.09
Frederik AndersenCarolina362124752.12
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay392360902.29
Tristan JarryPittsburgh412433932.29
Jake OettingerDallas241291502.32
Vitek VanecekWashington241306522.39
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders331951792.43
Antti RaantaCarolina13687282.45
Jack CampbellToronto372123872.46
Darcy KuemperColorado362038842.47
Juuse SarosNashville4224831032.49
Kaapo KahkonenMinnesota191054452.56
Semyon VarlamovN.Y. Islanders15817352.57
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida362089902.58
Jonathan QuickLos Angeles291726752.61
Brian ElliottTampa Bay10550242.62

Goaltenders Win Record

NameTeamGPIMINSWLOT
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay3923602784
Frederik AndersenCarolina3621242772
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida3620892653
Tristan JarryPittsburgh41243325106
Darcy KuemperColorado3620382562
Juuse SarosNashville42248324153
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers3218782453
Jacob MarkstromCalgary39232623105
Jack CampbellToronto3721232384
Thatcher DemkoVancouver40232721162
Robin LehnerVegas34199119131
Cam TalbotMinnesota31181319111
Elvis MerzlikinsColumbus32173518131
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg43254617188
Mikko KoskinenEdmonton2816271782
Ilya SamsonovWashington2915651773
Marc-Andre FleuryChicago38220616184
John GibsonAnaheim37220616138
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders33195116116
Linus UllmarkBoston2615061681
Jake OettingerDallas2412911660

Goaltenders Saves Record

NameTeamGPIMINSGASASPCTGWLOT
Louis DominguePittsburgh160140.976100
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers32187863967.9392453
Ville HussoSt. Louis19109436525.9361232
Jacob MarkstromCalgary392326801028.92823105
Frederik AndersenCarolina36212475955.9272772
Jeremy SwaymanBoston22129445557.9251173
Juuse SarosNashville4224831031232.92324153
Tristan JarryPittsburgh412433931099.92225106
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay392360901049.9212784
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders33195179919.92116116
Kaapo KahkonenMinnesota19105445523.9211232
Jake OettingerDallas24129150579.9211660
Jack CampbellToronto372123871002.9202384
Matt MurrayOttawa17100445510.919592
Darcy KuemperColorado36203884950.9192562
Sergei BobrovskyFlorida36208990995.9172653
Anton ForsbergOttawa24124558640.9171182
Semyon VarlamovN.Y. Islanders1581735383.916391
Thatcher DemkoVancouver4023271031127.91621162
Vitek VanecekWashington24130652558.9151065

Goaltenders Shutout Record

NameTeamGPIMINSSOWLOT
Jacob MarkstromCalgary392326823105
Marc-Andre FleuryChicago382206416184
Jack CampbellToronto37212342384
Ilya SorokinN.Y. Islanders331951416116
Connor HellebuyckWinnipeg432546317188
Tristan JarryPittsburgh412433325106
Darcy KuemperColorado36203832562
Igor ShesterkinN.Y. Rangers32187832453
Ilya SamsonovWashington29156531773
Juuse SarosNashville422483224153
Andrei VasilevskiyTampa Bay39236022784
Frederik AndersenCarolina36212422772
Elvis MerzlikinsColumbus321735218131
Jonathan QuickLos Angeles291726213106
Jake AllenMontreal24133225162
Vitek VanecekWashington24130621065
Jeremy SwaymanBoston22129421173
Mackenzie BlackwoodNew Jersey2312772993
Ville HussoSt. Louis19109421232
Anthony StolarzAnaheim168782851
Casey DeSmithPittsburgh126552532
Daniel VladarCalgary116292731
Pavel FrancouzColorado105622820

